Back to the woods

Yesterday was the first day Alice the dog was able to run off leash after her recent minor surgery. We celebrated the discarding of the cone of shame by taking a walk in Angell Woods where she could finally run free after 10 days of leash walking. We also found a path that followed the Rivière à l’Orme a ways, and I found some places where the water was still moving despite the -20°C temperatures. When we got home Alice took a nap, and I painted. Wet-in-wet watercolour on Arches Rough 140lb, 15″ x 11″.