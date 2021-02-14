Back to the woods

Back to the woodsPosted: February 14, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 20 Comments
Yesterday was the first day Alice the dog was able to run off leash after her recent minor surgery. We celebrated the discarding of the cone of shame by taking a walk in Angell Woods where she could finally run free after 10 days of leash walking. We also found a path that followed the Rivière à l’Orme a ways, and I found some places where the water was still moving despite the -20°C temperatures. When we got home Alice took a nap, and I painted. Wet-in-wet watercolour on Arches Rough 140lb, 15″ x 11″.
This is a truly beautiful painting Shari. It has everything – wonderful composition, masterful depiction of light, softness and hardness and a sense of movement. Thank you for sharing.
Thanks so much Jane!!
Glad to hear Alice has her freedom back and is healthy. Beautiful wet on wet work Shari.
Thanks so much Tylara. I’m glad Alice has her freedom back too. Today we went skiing in the woods so she had a second day of running! Hope you are well.
Your work is just beautiful!
Thanks so much Gretta!
Good Evening dear Shari,
Nice to read that Alice is hale and healthy.
Blessings
Uma
Thanks so much for your good wishes to Alice.
Love the darks in the water. What colors do you use. I see a purple and maybe indigo??? Really nice.
Hi Donna,
Thanks so much. There’s lots of Ultramarine, yes, purple too, and some Quin Burnt Orange instead of my usual Burnt Sienna.
Shari
This is just beautiful, Shari!
Great to hear from you JoAnn. Do you have snow? I see that there’s snow in Portland and Seattle.
I had to enlarge this because it was so realistic
This one is areal gem Shari. I jUst finished the schoolhouse video, and I’m doing it again! Such fun! Many 🙏
I just bought your snow class. I love your shadows. I am a plein air painter in watercolor but slow so I do a sketchbook. If I did something like this I would be delighted. It is so simplified but enough. How long did this take you to paint? I assume from a phone photo. Love the colors. We have snow in Michigan so I must get started on the video before it melts!
Just beautiful, Shari. I don’t know what else to say. The shadows on the snow, the trees, water- perfection. Truly a master 👍👍👍
Lovely! We have snow covering our area right now. So beautiful. We don’t get it often where I live in Marysville, WA. Only a few times a year if that. We had gorgeous drift patterns this time as the snow fell from east to west. An unusual direction here. Love seeing the shadows, trenches, ripples, and trees with snow climbing up the eastern side of their trunks. So nice Alice no longer has to wear the “cone of shame.”
Lucky Alice, and lucky us to see another fabulous winter scene from you. Thanks for the Valentine’s gift❤️
So much to comment on but my absolute favorite part is the sunny feeling through shadows. Is that just the white if the paper showing through? It’s super. It’s beautiful, gorgeous, magnificent! Oh my this is wonderful, wonderful!
So glad that you post your work. What a joy to find this today in my inbox.
Snow moving in tonight through Monday into Monday night.
So glad to know that Alice is out and about too!
Another gorgeous winter painting, Shari. You captured all the beauty of the snow, the shadows, and the flowing water; I feel like I’m standing right there!
Thank you for your Valentines Day gift!
