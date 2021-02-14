Back to the woods

Posted: February 14, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |20 Comments

Yesterday was the first day Alice the dog was able to run off leash after her recent minor surgery. We celebrated the discarding of the cone of shame by taking a walk in Angell Woods where she could finally run free after 10 days of leash walking. We also found a path that followed the Rivière à l’Orme a ways, and I found some places where the water was still moving despite the -20°C temperatures. When we got home Alice took a nap, and I painted. Wet-in-wet watercolour on Arches Rough 140lb, 15″ x 11″.

20 Comments on “Back to the woods”

  1. Jane Jackson says:
    February 14, 2021 at 11:44 am

    This is a truly beautiful painting Shari. It has everything – wonderful composition, masterful depiction of light, softness and hardness and a sense of movement. Thank you for sharing.

    Like

    Reply
  2. tylaraduncan says:
    February 14, 2021 at 11:44 am

    Glad to hear Alice has her freedom back and is healthy. Beautiful wet on wet work Shari.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Gretta Benson says:
    February 14, 2021 at 11:54 am

    Your work is just beautiful!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    February 14, 2021 at 11:58 am

    Good Evening dear Shari,

    Nice to read that Alice is hale and healthy.
    Blessings
    Uma

    Like

    Reply
  5. Donna says:
    February 14, 2021 at 12:14 pm

    Love the darks in the water. What colors do you use. I see a purple and maybe indigo??? Really nice.

    Like

    Reply
  6. JoAnn Raines says:
    February 14, 2021 at 12:31 pm

    This is just beautiful, Shari!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Ruth Kaldor says:
    February 14, 2021 at 1:39 pm

    I had to enlarge this because it was so realistic

    Like

    Reply
  8. lolliejack says:
    February 14, 2021 at 2:02 pm

    This one is areal gem Shari. I jUst finished the schoolhouse video, and I’m doing it again! Such fun! Many 🙏

    Like

    Reply
  9. Donna Thibodeau says:
    February 14, 2021 at 2:32 pm

    I just bought your snow class. I love your shadows. I am a plein air painter in watercolor but slow so I do a sketchbook. If I did something like this I would be delighted. It is so simplified but enough. How long did this take you to paint? I assume from a phone photo. Love the colors. We have snow in Michigan so I must get started on the video before it melts!

    Like

    Reply
  10. Linda Murray says:
    February 14, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    Just beautiful, Shari. I don’t know what else to say. The shadows on the snow, the trees, water- perfection. Truly a master 👍👍👍

    Like

    Reply
  11. Cindy Wahlstrom says:
    February 14, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    Lovely! We have snow covering our area right now. So beautiful. We don’t get it often where I live in Marysville, WA. Only a few times a year if that. We had gorgeous drift patterns this time as the snow fell from east to west. An unusual direction here. Love seeing the shadows, trenches, ripples, and trees with snow climbing up the eastern side of their trunks. So nice Alice no longer has to wear the “cone of shame.”

    Like

    Reply
  12. Denise says:
    February 14, 2021 at 4:38 pm

    Lucky Alice, and lucky us to see another fabulous winter scene from you. Thanks for the Valentine’s gift❤️

    Like

    Reply
  13. Bernadette says:
    February 14, 2021 at 5:09 pm

    So much to comment on but my absolute favorite part is the sunny feeling through shadows. Is that just the white if the paper showing through? It’s super. It’s beautiful, gorgeous, magnificent! Oh my this is wonderful, wonderful!
    So glad that you post your work. What a joy to find this today in my inbox.
    Snow moving in tonight through Monday into Monday night.

    So glad to know that Alice is out and about too!

    Like

    Reply
  14. Nancy Poist says:
    February 14, 2021 at 7:04 pm

    Another gorgeous winter painting, Shari. You captured all the beauty of the snow, the shadows, and the flowing water; I feel like I’m standing right there!
    Thank you for your Valentines Day gift!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s