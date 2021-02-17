Alice in the sun

I knew I had to draw this one quickly. The afternoon sun would soon disappear and it was time for Alice to have a walk. I grabbed my iPad, created a new canvas, chose a 6B pencil and drew in black. Then I created a new layer under the first one, and added the greys. Working on one layer for the line and a separate one for the shading is really useful if you need to make corrections — Alice’s paws that twitch in anticipation of a walk, the changing angles of the shadows — but you just have to remember which layer you are working on. The other wonderful thing about the iPad: no scanning or photographing of the image. Alice appreciates that too at walk time.