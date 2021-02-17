Alice in the sun

I knew I had to draw this one quickly. The afternoon sun would soon disappear and it was time for Alice to have a walk. I grabbed my iPad, created a new canvas, chose a 6B pencil and drew in black. Then I created a new layer under the first one, and added the greys. Working on one layer for the line and a separate one for the shading is really useful if you need to make corrections — Alice’s paws that twitch in anticipation of a walk, the changing angles of the shadows — but you just have to remember which layer you are working on. The other wonderful thing about the iPad: no scanning or photographing of the image. Alice appreciates that too at walk time.

  1. tim says:
    February 17, 2021 at 5:18 pm

    When working on the iPad, do you use Illustrator or another app?

  2. karim waked says:
    February 17, 2021 at 6:16 pm

    glad to see she’s doing better!
  3. Charles Friedman says:
    February 17, 2021 at 7:23 pm

    Do you have any demos of procreate on the ipad? I have no idea what it is.

  4. Denise says:
    February 17, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    I can feel the warmth from the sun that Alice seems to be enjoying! Hope she enjoyed her walk, too.

  5. Alison R. Hall says:
    February 17, 2021 at 7:40 pm

    Lovely tones and mood.
    Harrley was enjoying a sunny spot today too, but I only took a photo.

  6. Marilyn says:
    February 17, 2021 at 8:45 pm

    Yes remembering which layer you on is tough

