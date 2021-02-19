Five minute drawing on the iPad, video version

If you’re already someone who uses Procreate on an iPad, you can stop reading now. This info is too basic for you. But if you have never used Procreate and are a bit curious about how to draw with an Apple pencil on an iPad, this might satisfy your curiosity.

I illustrated using digital tools like Adobe Illustrator for years, and I taught Illustrator to college kids too, but creating highly polished digital drawings is not something I want to focus on anymore. I realized after drawing with Procreate for several months that I kept trying to make the digital tools act like analog ones. The first tools I used were the 6B pencil, the ink pen, the gouache brush, etc. The tools that were most like the ones in my sketch bag. And those are the ones I still use.

I’ve been asked often by blog readers to do a little demo on my iPad of how I use the Procreate tools, so this week I recorded a 5-minute video of a quick drawing I did of some paint tubes. It’s up on YouTube and there’s is a link to it below. I plan on creating more videos illustrating the basic Procreate tools and how I use them in my everyday sketching. Nothing fancy, because I am certainly not a Procreate teacher. Just simple stuff for people who want to use Procreate like I do, for everyday observational sketching, indoors or out.