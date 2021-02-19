Five minute drawing on the iPad, video version

Five minute drawing on the iPad, video versionPosted: February 19, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
If you’re already someone who uses Procreate on an iPad, you can stop reading now. This info is too basic for you. But if you have never used Procreate and are a bit curious about how to draw with an Apple pencil on an iPad, this might satisfy your curiosity.
I illustrated using digital tools like Adobe Illustrator for years, and I taught Illustrator to college kids too, but creating highly polished digital drawings is not something I want to focus on anymore. I realized after drawing with Procreate for several months that I kept trying to make the digital tools act like analog ones. The first tools I used were the 6B pencil, the ink pen, the gouache brush, etc. The tools that were most like the ones in my sketch bag. And those are the ones I still use.
I’ve been asked often by blog readers to do a little demo on my iPad of how I use the Procreate tools, so this week I recorded a 5-minute video of a quick drawing I did of some paint tubes. It’s up on YouTube and there’s is a link to it below. I plan on creating more videos illustrating the basic Procreate tools and how I use them in my everyday sketching. Nothing fancy, because I am certainly not a Procreate teacher. Just simple stuff for people who want to use Procreate like I do, for everyday observational sketching, indoors or out.
Loved your sketch of Alice in the sun and would love to learn how to use Procreate quickly and easily for quick pencil or pen and ink sketches. The idea of having two or more layers makes a lot of sense. Thanks, Shari.
LikeLike
Glad you liked it Pam. I will show layers on my next one!
LikeLike
Wow, Shari this is very cool. I’m really thinking of using Procreate, but we are not an Apple family. I have an Ipod from 12 years ago, but that’s it. I want to be able to alter watercolours, so digital is the way to go. You seem to be a very tactile person, do you use it a lot. Which Ipad are you using.
LikeLike
Thanks Sue! We are an Apple family from way back, but the graphic design industry was like that. I have a 12.9” iPad Pro. I love it and I use for so much!
LikeLike
I love sketching on my iPad for the convenience and like you said in your video, it’s so handy to have around. I’ve struggled with Procreate off and on for several years now, preferring other apps for their likeness to watercolour but have decided to give Procreate another go with the recent 5x upgrades. I may never use all the bells and whistles but it’s been fun learning about them. May I ask if you use a screen protector on your iPad?
LikeLike
Hi Norma. Thanks for writing! I do use a screen protector. It’s this one and it’s great! https://paperlike.com
LikeLike