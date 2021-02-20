Red velvet pillow

My bag was packed to go out and do some winter sketching from my car, but the snow started to fall quite heavily. Instead I stayed home and painted the snow from indoors, using Artgraf water-soluble graphite. It took me some time to locate the block, but once I started painting with it I remembered how much I like the stuff. The chunk I have is in the shape of dressmaker’s chalk, but instead of drawing with it, I wet my brush and paint with it. It takes some getting used to because it seems really black when you put it on paper, but it dries much lighter. It’s wonderful for layering and building up darks like I did on my red velvet pillow.