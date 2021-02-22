Log cabin

This seems to be the winter for painting scenes again and again. The scenes that are close to home that I spot while skiing or walking the dog, like the stream in Angell Woods, or this log cabin at the Morgan Arboretum. You might never look twice at it during the summer because it would be shaded and half hidden under the trees. But in the winter, on a sunny day, after an overnight snowfall, it’s a beacon in the woods. Painted wet-in-wet on Arches rough bright white paper, 140 lb bright.