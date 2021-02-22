Log cabin

This seems to be the winter for painting scenes again and again. The scenes that are close to home that I spot while skiing or walking the dog, like the stream in Angell Woods, or this log cabin at the Morgan Arboretum. You might never look twice at it during the summer because it would be shaded and half hidden under the trees. But in the winter, on a sunny day, after an overnight snowfall, it’s a beacon in the woods. Painted wet-in-wet on Arches rough bright white paper, 140 lb bright.

9 Comments on “Log cabin”

  1. beth says:
    February 22, 2021 at 8:22 pm

    How beautiful

  2. Donna Thibodeau says:
    February 22, 2021 at 8:28 pm

    Does wet in wet mean you wet the area you are working on in the background or the whole sheet? I see lots of hard edges too.

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      February 22, 2021 at 8:36 pm

      Donna, I wet the whole sheet, front and back. Then I roll a dry towel on it so it’s basically damp paper. As it dries, the edges get harder as I paint but at first they are quite soft.

      • Donna Thibodeau says:
        February 22, 2021 at 8:51 pm

        Thanks. That would not work well in a sketchbook. I have wet skies and the paper takes a while to dry and flatten. This was done on loose watercolor paper. In fact I see now that you said it was Arches.

  3. Irene Miller says:
    February 22, 2021 at 8:57 pm

    Thank you Shari for this. It is so beautiful in Winter while I am used to running to Florida, I now appreciate what we have in our home town!

  4. Laura Kate says:
    February 22, 2021 at 10:10 pm

    Lovely. The colorful shadows on the snow are evocative.

  5. Meredith Bohne says:
    February 22, 2021 at 10:19 pm

    Very lovely snow scene. Meredith

  6. Judy Sopher says:
    February 23, 2021 at 4:06 am

    Lovely. The shadows and house set in the back really set a mood. You are a master of shadows and snow scenes.

  7. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    February 23, 2021 at 5:13 am

    Good Afternoon dear friend Shari,

    Very beautiful composition with excellent color blending. It is really appreciative for not ignoring those shadows too.
    Amazing.
    Regards and blessings,
    Uma

