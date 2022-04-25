From the wharf

Posted: April 25, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |4 Comments

Santa Barbara has no shortage of gorgeous subjects to sketch, but one standout for me was Stearns Wharf. Research tells me that it’s the oldest working wooden wharf in California. If you walk out to the end, you have both a beautiful view looking back at the city, or a view of the other pier that houses a restaurant. In the morning when we sketched there, the light on the buildings across the way was quite special. In my demo, we start by looking at the shapes of those buildings both in values, and after that in colour (below). If I can find the time in the next little while, I think this is one of those scenes that may be worth scaling up to a larger painting.

4 Comments on “From the wharf”

  1. Lori says:
    April 25, 2022 at 4:49 pm

    Stunning 🤩

  2. Northern Traveller says:
    April 25, 2022 at 7:06 pm

    Shari – this is beautiful. How fun to be in a place with so many fantastic scenes to paint :).

  3. Joan Tavolott says:
    April 25, 2022 at 7:43 pm

    Nice to see it done in grey scale too. Thanks for showing both.

  4. Denise says:
    April 25, 2022 at 7:55 pm

    I hope you find the time to do the larger painting-this has “you” written all over it!

