From the wharf

Santa Barbara has no shortage of gorgeous subjects to sketch, but one standout for me was Stearns Wharf. Research tells me that it’s the oldest working wooden wharf in California. If you walk out to the end, you have both a beautiful view looking back at the city, or a view of the other pier that houses a restaurant. In the morning when we sketched there, the light on the buildings across the way was quite special. In my demo, we start by looking at the shapes of those buildings both in values, and after that in colour (below). If I can find the time in the next little while, I think this is one of those scenes that may be worth scaling up to a larger painting.