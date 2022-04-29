Coupe de cheveux

Coupe de cheveuxPosted: April 29, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
I was out early today and found some time for a few sketchbook scribbles before and after a haircut. The first scribble was in Old Montreal, where I found a good parking spot facing the Allan Building and the John Young monument. It’s been a long, cold winter in Montreal with not much time for sketching from my car, but it felt good today to get downtown early and set myself a limit of 30 minutes to sketch whatever I could find. Luckily it was a view of a beautiful old building lit by morning sun.
On my way home, feeling lighter after the haircut, I stopped at another favourite spot: rue Notre-Dame in old Lachine. I love that narrow section of street for the criss-crossing of wires and the rhythm of the utility poles. By the time I got home it wasn’t even 11 am but I had done a day’s worth of scribbles.
I love these. Were you using graphite or felt tip? ad hoc sketching is the best I did that too today. Waiting for a friend who drives and old 1950’s vintage Ford Candy Apple Red pickup. such fun! had to splash some color
An excellent morning’s work! I like the time limit – it has all sorts of positive effects on the sketch process. (I love the spot on de la Commune)
Wow,,,again😁 You are amazing!
These are wonderful sketches – I liked thst yiunset for yourself a time limit :30 minutes. I have been trying to do more of that so I can mot only be quicker at sketching but really honing in on my focus area. Thanks for these posts- you have really done a lot of travel recently!
