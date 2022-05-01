Mailbox tulips

When I arrived home yesterday, there was a bouquet of pink tulips in my mailbox — a gift from a thoughtful friend. Yesterday they were closed but today they’re starting to open and turning from soft pink to deeper reds. After a day of spring cleaning, both indoors and out, I wanted to draw them but had no energy left to gather my sketching supplies. My iPad was on the counter next to the tulips, so I did a drawing in Procreate. I’ve forgotten how much fun it is to use, and the best thing about it is that there’s no cleanup at the end.