Mailbox tulips

Posted: May 1, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |10 Comments

When I arrived home yesterday, there was a bouquet of pink tulips in my mailbox — a gift from a thoughtful friend. Yesterday they were closed but today they’re starting to open and turning from soft pink to deeper reds. After a day of spring cleaning, both indoors and out, I wanted to draw them but had no energy left to gather my sketching supplies. My iPad was on the counter next to the tulips, so I did a drawing in Procreate. I’ve forgotten how much fun it is to use, and the best thing about it is that there’s no cleanup at the end.

10 Comments on “Mailbox tulips”

  1. Mary says:
    May 1, 2022 at 8:34 pm

    Nice drawing, & thanks for mentioning the app. I’ve never tried computer drawing. You’re proficient at it. Mary

  2. Denise says:
    May 1, 2022 at 9:59 pm

    Two gifts in one, beautiful flowers and no cleanup! Lovely❤️

  3. JJudy Sopher says:
    May 2, 2022 at 2:58 am

    What a thoughtful gift! Our tulips are just starting to come up. As always, you paint flowers so well.

  4. Alison R. Hall says:
    May 2, 2022 at 8:16 am

    I really enjoy these drawings made with marks that could only be made with this tool. They have a character all their own. Of course, as always, your skilled drawing is at the core.
    Glad you made time to draw!

  5. Chris Rusk says:
    May 2, 2022 at 8:26 am

    By coincidence, my husband brought home a bundle of tulips on Friday – same closed buds, same beautiful pinky coral (in our flowers’ case, tinged with yellow).
    I like how your leaves & glass pitcher are ‘outlined’ with the same colour as the blooms – a surprise that works!
    Thanks for creating a pretty keepsake of Springtime gifts 😉

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      May 2, 2022 at 2:22 pm

      Thanks so much for writing Chris. When I work in Procreate, it’s so much fun to choose different colours to draw with, and red is always my preference. It’s like having a fat red coloured pencil in my hand. Enjoy your tulips!

