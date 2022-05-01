Mailbox tulips

Mailbox tulipsPosted: May 1, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 10 Comments
When I arrived home yesterday, there was a bouquet of pink tulips in my mailbox — a gift from a thoughtful friend. Yesterday they were closed but today they’re starting to open and turning from soft pink to deeper reds. After a day of spring cleaning, both indoors and out, I wanted to draw them but had no energy left to gather my sketching supplies. My iPad was on the counter next to the tulips, so I did a drawing in Procreate. I’ve forgotten how much fun it is to use, and the best thing about it is that there’s no cleanup at the end.
Nice drawing, & thanks for mentioning the app. I’ve never tried computer drawing. You’re proficient at it. Mary
Thanks so much Mary.
Two gifts in one, beautiful flowers and no cleanup! Lovely❤️
Denise, thank you!
What a thoughtful gift! Our tulips are just starting to come up. As always, you paint flowers so well.
Judy, thank you. I hope you sketch yours too!
I really enjoy these drawings made with marks that could only be made with this tool. They have a character all their own. Of course, as always, your skilled drawing is at the core.
Glad you made time to draw!
Thanks Alison. I love drawing in Procreate. Don’t know why I haven’t used it in so long!!
By coincidence, my husband brought home a bundle of tulips on Friday – same closed buds, same beautiful pinky coral (in our flowers’ case, tinged with yellow).
I like how your leaves & glass pitcher are ‘outlined’ with the same colour as the blooms – a surprise that works!
Thanks for creating a pretty keepsake of Springtime gifts 😉
Thanks so much for writing Chris. When I work in Procreate, it’s so much fun to choose different colours to draw with, and red is always my preference. It’s like having a fat red coloured pencil in my hand. Enjoy your tulips!
