Capricorn

The boats at the Pointe Claire Yacht Club are going in the water on the weekend, Capricorn included. In many ways, painting the boats in the boatyard is much more exciting than painting them in the water. Especially this week, since there’s so much work going on to get them ready for sailing season.

Usually the gate is locked, but in pre-season it seems to be open since everyone is going in and out with supplies. I had thought of painting from outside the gate but since I didn’t have my easel with me, I walked in and asked permission to paint from inside. I think they recognize me after all these years, and since there was no objection I sat down on a pile of planks and started to sketch.

The wind was blowing at a good clip, and it was pretty cold from where I sat, but it was so much more exciting to be where the action was. From inside, I could hear conversations, observe the activity, see a guy pierce his hand with a drill — stuff I would have missed from a distance. The result: a bit of a messy, (and poorly composed) painting since I was so cold, but still a thrill to be in the middle of it all, capturing it with paint.

8 Comments on “Capricorn”

  1. Lori Zajic says:
    May 2, 2022 at 2:27 pm

    ❤️ LOVE!!!!

    Reply
  2. Northern Traveller says:
    May 2, 2022 at 2:41 pm

    Gorgeous! Lovely fresh colours – it even feels cold…..

    Reply
  3. De says:
    May 2, 2022 at 3:12 pm

    Messy? Looks great! I agree better to be closer to the action sometimes to feel the emotion. Did you use a sketchbook or single sheet of paper? In my sketchbook, I forgive myself a lot more for lacking design to capture a scene or object. Just wondering if you use a sketchbook differently than a larger sheet of paper.

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      May 2, 2022 at 4:04 pm

      De, for this one I used a pad of Arches CP paper. That’s my favourite pad for location sketching if I want paper and not a sketchbook . I just love the way the paper takes the paint. It has more sizing than regular Arches CP paper.

      Reply
  4. lois says:
    May 2, 2022 at 3:58 pm

    That’s great they let you inside to paint. Did anyone come by to see how your work was coming along?

