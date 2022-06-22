All that is blooming

Just before the rain, I went out to the garden and cut down almost everything in bloom — a few perennials from the beds in front and in back, and for contrast, a few red geraniums from containers on my deck. Sadly, it left me with a bare outdoor garden, but that will fill in again soon enough. The harvest of blooms was too much to fit in one vase so I spread out the wealth amongst several glass containers, and added a white mug, again for contrast. I was so excited to paint this giant mass of colour that I forgot to even tape my paper to a board, but it didn’t matter much. A couple of bulldog clips did the job. Painted on a 16″ x20″ sheet of Arches CP 140 lb.