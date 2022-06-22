All that is blooming

Just before the rain, I went out to the garden and cut down almost everything in bloom — a few perennials from the beds in front and in back, and for contrast, a few red geraniums from containers on my deck. Sadly, it left me with a bare outdoor garden, but that will fill in again soon enough. The harvest of blooms was too much to fit in one vase so I spread out the wealth amongst several glass containers, and added a white mug, again for contrast. I was so excited to paint this giant mass of colour that I forgot to even tape my paper to a board, but it didn’t matter much. A couple of bulldog clips did the job. Painted on a 16″ x20″ sheet of Arches CP 140 lb.

  1. Luis Vaz says:
    June 22, 2022 at 2:29 pm

    Sim, é uma das Sketchers que sigo assiduamente. 😊
    Obrigado.
    Abraço
    Luís Vaz

  2. Carol Bly says:
    June 22, 2022 at 2:42 pm

    I love receiving your posts 💕 Such a beautiful painting of flowers! I love your work!

  3. Alison R. Hall says:
    June 22, 2022 at 3:15 pm

    What a haul! And what a lovely painting of your bounty!

    Alison

  4. Denise says:
    June 22, 2022 at 4:38 pm

    A beautiful garden-indoors and out!

  5. TonyU says:
    June 22, 2022 at 4:57 pm

    Wow! Beautiful Shari! And I’m guessing the original maybe looks even better.

  6. Carol Bly says:
    June 22, 2022 at 5:36 pm

    Such a beautiful painting! 💕 Smart to cut them and bring them in. I love your work!

  7. Carol Cooney says:
    June 22, 2022 at 6:31 pm

    Shari, Is the yellow flower, verbascum? It look like the same plant we have here, I have been following you for years,seldom leave a comment, but love your work.

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      June 23, 2022 at 4:55 pm

      HI Carol,
      That yellow flower is actually Yellow Loosestrife. It looks a lot like Verbascum, so I can see why you thought it might be that.
      Thanks for those kind words. It’s really nice to hear from you.
      Shari

  8. yvonnefcarpentergmailcom says:
    June 22, 2022 at 8:04 pm

    Looks gorgeous! Did you honestly leave that tiny little bead of white for the vase rim, or did you use a white gel pen or white guache/wc straight from the tube at the end? I dont think I have ever seen you use a gel pen…. Wondering how you did that fantastic rim! Of course the bouquets look fantastic – i always zoom in and try to “reverse-engineer your approach!!

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      June 23, 2022 at 4:53 pm

      HI Yvonne. Thanks for having a look! I actually left all the whites in this. When you have a good brush, it is actually possible. It’s also easier when you’re working on a larger surface, because the spots of white are that much bigger. I do have a gel pen in my sketch bag but don’t really use it for large paintings. If anything, I use a few dots of Titanium White watercolour.

  9. susie says:
    June 22, 2022 at 8:23 pm

    Always love your flowers!

  10. Maria Hager says:
    June 23, 2022 at 5:39 am

    wow – what a lovely summer symphony! incredibly beautiful!

  11. Joan Tavolott says:
    June 23, 2022 at 5:02 pm

    This looks so cheerful and lovely. I love how you spread the flowers out into different vases.

