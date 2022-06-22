All that is blooming

All that is bloomingPosted: June 22, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 23 Comments
Just before the rain, I went out to the garden and cut down almost everything in bloom — a few perennials from the beds in front and in back, and for contrast, a few red geraniums from containers on my deck. Sadly, it left me with a bare outdoor garden, but that will fill in again soon enough. The harvest of blooms was too much to fit in one vase so I spread out the wealth amongst several glass containers, and added a white mug, again for contrast. I was so excited to paint this giant mass of colour that I forgot to even tape my paper to a board, but it didn’t matter much. A couple of bulldog clips did the job. Painted on a 16″ x20″ sheet of Arches CP 140 lb.
Sim, é uma das Sketchers que sigo assiduamente. 😊
Obrigado.
Abraço
Luís Vaz
Muito obrigado Luis!
I love receiving your posts 💕 Such a beautiful painting of flowers! I love your work!
What a haul! And what a lovely painting of your bounty!
Alison
Alison, thanks!!
A beautiful garden-indoors and out!
Thanks Denise. It’s not looking too good these days. The rain just does not stop!
Wow! Beautiful Shari! And I’m guessing the original maybe looks even better.
Thanks Tony!
Just clarify … I meant the original painting not the original flowers!
Tony, I had to read twice to make sure I understood your original comment, and I kind of figured that was what you meant, but nice to read your second comment! Thank you!
Such a beautiful painting! 💕 Smart to cut them and bring them in. I love your work!
Thanks Carol!
Shari, Is the yellow flower, verbascum? It look like the same plant we have here, I have been following you for years,seldom leave a comment, but love your work.
LikeLike
HI Carol,
That yellow flower is actually Yellow Loosestrife. It looks a lot like Verbascum, so I can see why you thought it might be that.
Thanks for those kind words. It’s really nice to hear from you.
Shari
Looks gorgeous! Did you honestly leave that tiny little bead of white for the vase rim, or did you use a white gel pen or white guache/wc straight from the tube at the end? I dont think I have ever seen you use a gel pen…. Wondering how you did that fantastic rim! Of course the bouquets look fantastic – i always zoom in and try to “reverse-engineer your approach!!
HI Yvonne. Thanks for having a look! I actually left all the whites in this. When you have a good brush, it is actually possible. It’s also easier when you’re working on a larger surface, because the spots of white are that much bigger. I do have a gel pen in my sketch bag but don’t really use it for large paintings. If anything, I use a few dots of Titanium White watercolour.
Always love your flowers!
Thanks so much Susie!
wow – what a lovely summer symphony! incredibly beautiful!
Maria, that’s a beautiful description! Thanks so much.
This looks so cheerful and lovely. I love how you spread the flowers out into different vases.
I didn’t have a vase big enough to hold them all! Thanks Joan!
