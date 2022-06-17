Santa Fe Railyard

I’m still finding sketches from my Santa Fe sketchbook that I haven’t scanned or posted, including this one of the railyard area — one of my favourite sketching locations in the city. If you’re there on the right day, there’s a fantastic farmer’s market, plus there’s plenty of shade and lots to draw. I love the water tower with a view of the mountains in the distance. The day we were there, there was a vaccination clinic under the tower which added a lot of interest to the shadow areas.

I started with a value sketch, and a bit of colour planning too. By the time I went to put colour on the sketch the light had changed considerably, but the sketch was detailed enough to use as plan for the shadows in the bigger version.

And a bit of advice if you go there (and this is a tip from a local): there’s a cafe in the market that sells the best blue corn blueberry donuts. I am not usually a donut eater but this one was really good. I wish I had done a sketch of it but it didn’t last that long.