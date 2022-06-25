Stuff on my desk

During my Zoom call with Suhita this week, I did a sort of mindless drawing with my Kakimori brass nib dip pen while we chatted. Turns out Suhita was drawing with the same pen. I hadn’t really planned what I was going to draw during our call, but that pen, a sketchbook, and a bottle of ink, are always on my desk. They’re there in case I catch Alice in a good pose after a walk, or if I am on endless hold with tech support for something or other (usually the phone company!), or if I just need to take a break from doing stuff on my computer for a bit.

Here’s another one from a day when Alice had come in from a walk and I needed a work break too.