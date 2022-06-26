Sunday at the pond

After all the rain in Montreal, there’s a heat wave to keep us complaining. Walking outside is like entering a steamy sauna. I found a bit of shade and a cool breeze near the lake, and set up at the pond outside the Baie d’Urfe Town Hall. The pond is actually covered in some sort of tree pollen but I took a little artistic license and left it out. As prep for teaching at Madeline Island in a few weeks, I’m practicing water and reflections. My workshop is called Red Rocks and Emerald Waves: Capturing the Rugged Shores of Madeline Island. There were no red rocks at the pond, and the water wasn’t really emerald, but it was close enough. And there was a big fat frog under one of the lily pads. Painted in direct watercolour (no pencil or pen) in an Etchr Perfect Sketchbook.

  1. Lori Zajic says:
    June 26, 2022 at 9:07 pm

    Always an inspiration!

    Sent from my iPad Lori Bryan Zajic All things interior

