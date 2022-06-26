Sunday at the pond

Sunday at the pondPosted: June 26, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 1 Comment
After all the rain in Montreal, there’s a heat wave to keep us complaining. Walking outside is like entering a steamy sauna. I found a bit of shade and a cool breeze near the lake, and set up at the pond outside the Baie d’Urfe Town Hall. The pond is actually covered in some sort of tree pollen but I took a little artistic license and left it out. As prep for teaching at Madeline Island in a few weeks, I’m practicing water and reflections. My workshop is called Red Rocks and Emerald Waves: Capturing the Rugged Shores of Madeline Island. There were no red rocks at the pond, and the water wasn’t really emerald, but it was close enough. And there was a big fat frog under one of the lily pads. Painted in direct watercolour (no pencil or pen) in an Etchr Perfect Sketchbook.
Always an inspiration!
Sent from my iPad Lori Bryan Zajic All things interior
>
LikeLike