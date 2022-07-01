Canada Day

Happy Canada Day!! I haven’t been out to do any location sketching in many moons and boy do I feel rusty! It took ages to get my drawing hand moving today. On this grey and humid day, I went to Pointe Claire, to my favourite spot by the water, and as always when I haven’t been out in a while, I started with something I know well. The idea was to draw a scene with a little bit of history on the 153rd birthday of this country.

It was pretty sad to see that the windmill looks so neglected. Two blades were damaged in a storm in 2019, and they still have not been rebuilt. It also doesn’t help that the ash tree behind the mill is dead, giving the whole scene a bit of a sad feel (my colours reflect that!). But I was still glad I got out there and it was nice to see lots of people stopping to watch the sailboats on the lake.

Also on Canada Day: my new print shop is live!

I’m happy to announce that my new print shop has just gone live! To make it all happen, and to satisfy my admittedly finicky standards, I partnered with one of the most respected fine art printers in the UK.

I ordered a few test prints and I’m happy to report that the quality that’s arrived at my front door was beyond expectation.

The prints are on archival-quality, 100% cotton Hahnemühle German Etching Paper — a heavy stock with a warm cast and strong texture that’s ideal for watercolour. The colour, line and detail more than rival the original.

Two sizes, limited editions, plus free shipping

Working with my production partner, I’ve made each image available in two sizes, which you can preview online. You can choose from an initial run of twelve images, and I’ll be introducing new editions from my archive as time goes by.

Note that each print is a limited edition and is individually numbered, signed and accompanied with a certificate of authenticity. Best of all, worldwide shipping is free from my partner’s UK or Germany studios. And each shipment is sustainably packaged and carbon neutral, end-to-end. Have a look at the initial run of 12 images. And have a great weekend wherever you are, whether you are celebrating Canada Day, Fourth of July, or simply the start of summer.