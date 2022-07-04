Reflections

On the weekend we took a drive to Pointe des Cascades so I could sketch the falling water in the abandoned locks at the Soulanges Canal. The only problem is, there’s hardly any falling water anymore. It’s barely a trickle. Here’s how it looked in 2020, and here’s how it was in 2015. What a disappointment. But it was still beautiful to sit at this very special spot by the water. The combination of decaying beams, rusted metal and still water is still a very compelling scene, and one of my all-time favourite places to sketch.

I did a second sketch looking across the canal at some sunlight hitting a concrete ledge. I’ll be painting scenes like this one next week when I teach at Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island, so this was good practice.

I also spent a few hours yesterday at the Beaconsfield Yacht Club. There’s a shady spot that I like, with a high viewpoint on the boats. I wish I could provide a sound clip to go with the sketch because the clanking of the masts in the wind was like a symphony of chimes.