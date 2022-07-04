Reflections

ReflectionsPosted: July 4, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
On the weekend we took a drive to Pointe des Cascades so I could sketch the falling water in the abandoned locks at the Soulanges Canal. The only problem is, there’s hardly any falling water anymore. It’s barely a trickle. Here’s how it looked in 2020, and here’s how it was in 2015. What a disappointment. But it was still beautiful to sit at this very special spot by the water. The combination of decaying beams, rusted metal and still water is still a very compelling scene, and one of my all-time favourite places to sketch.
I did a second sketch looking across the canal at some sunlight hitting a concrete ledge. I’ll be painting scenes like this one next week when I teach at Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island, so this was good practice.
I also spent a few hours yesterday at the Beaconsfield Yacht Club. There’s a shady spot that I like, with a high viewpoint on the boats. I wish I could provide a sound clip to go with the sketch because the clanking of the masts in the wind was like a symphony of chimes.
BEAUTIFUL!…. As always☺️
Busy day! Lovely sketches.
Beautiful scene of the locks along on the Solonges Canal, too bad you didn’t have more falling water. I biked along this canal once, from Les Couteux to Les Cedars, never made it as far as Point Cascade. It is a beautiful area for cycling, and nice little villages.
Always a pleasure to see your work. Have fun teaching on Madeline Island!
What a shame there wasn’t more water! Regardless, the colors and textures in the painting are great! The one of all the boats and their masts in incredible.
Your boats are always stunning !!!
is that Montreal plein air group still meeting and if so do you have their info? thanks
