Just in case

This week I’m testing out a new way of painting and sketching on location. The reason? Out of necessity, I need to reduce the gear I carry when I travel. If you’ve been reading the news, you’ve probably seen all the reports about cancelled flights, lost bags and irate travellers. It’s happening everywhere. I don’t want to be part of that statistic, at least the part I can avoid, which is the lost bag part.

With that in mind, I’ve decided to experiment with carry-on luggage only. Yikes. That’s not easy for me to do. I am a poor packer. I take twice as much as I need, always. Just in case.

But these days, checking bags is risky. I can’t take the chance of arriving at a workshop with no art supplies, or no change of clothing. So I’m trying to eliminate my bulky easel, a bunch of paint tubes, and the six types of sketchbooks that I bring along, just in case.

This is not an easy process for me. I am fairly certain that when I arrive at my destination I will need that one thing that I left at home. But I am going to persevere.

My first test this week was to see if I could paint a quarter sheet watercolour with no easel.

I brought along my super lite chair from REI. It weighs only one pound and I can set it up in under a minute. I painted the water scene at Parc des Rapides in Lasalle, while seated, with my paper taped to a Coroplast board, and my palette on my side, à la Brenda Swenson. It worked just fine, and I never fell off my chair into the water, not even once. It was a promising start.

