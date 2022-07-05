Just in casePosted: July 5, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 17 Comments
This week I’m testing out a new way of painting and sketching on location. The reason? Out of necessity, I need to reduce the gear I carry when I travel. If you’ve been reading the news, you’ve probably seen all the reports about cancelled flights, lost bags and irate travellers. It’s happening everywhere. I don’t want to be part of that statistic, at least the part I can avoid, which is the lost bag part.
With that in mind, I’ve decided to experiment with carry-on luggage only. Yikes. That’s not easy for me to do. I am a poor packer. I take twice as much as I need, always. Just in case.
But these days, checking bags is risky. I can’t take the chance of arriving at a workshop with no art supplies, or no change of clothing. So I’m trying to eliminate my bulky easel, a bunch of paint tubes, and the six types of sketchbooks that I bring along, just in case.
This is not an easy process for me. I am fairly certain that when I arrive at my destination I will need that one thing that I left at home. But I am going to persevere.
My first test this week was to see if I could paint a quarter sheet watercolour with no easel.
I brought along my super lite chair from REI. It weighs only one pound and I can set it up in under a minute. I painted the water scene at Parc des Rapides in Lasalle, while seated, with my paper taped to a Coroplast board, and my palette on my side, à la Brenda Swenson. It worked just fine, and I never fell off my chair into the water, not even once. It was a promising start.
In tomorrow’s post: the rest of the equipment I will bring in my carry-on.
Hi. Two things I do is make sure there is an art supply store near where I will be in a workshop in case I forgot something…secondly, shipping stuff ahead may work but you need longer lead times now and also want to make sure you have a shipper to send things back at your workshop site …..or ask the art center to ship back to you….
I can imagine your anxiety about your luggage not arriving with you with all the delays going on lately. When I travel overseas I usually just do a carryon bag and a backpack.Of course I wouldn’t need as much as you need for your clases. As long as the coroplast board dimensions fit in your suitcase you should be good to go. Your chair looks interesting. I’d like to see a photo of someone actually sitting in it. I’d like a lightweight chair that supports my back but is high enough off the ground that I can easily get out of it. I’ll be watching to see how successful you are with your equipment as you try it out. Good luck!
I’d like to see someone sitting in that chair too! Are you able to sit up…it looks like you lay back in it! Good luck with packing!
Gosh, Shari–I had only thought of cancelled flights and long waits. I’d not even thought about lost luggage. ‘Just in case’–I so get that thinking! Packing light, but as Pegret (above) says, having an art supply store nearby could be a lifesaver. Good luck!
I always use a Coroplast bd. Works just fine.
Carry on only can be a challenge and takes some advance planning for sure. Depending on where you are going, you could consider the flat rate box from Canada Post (for shipping within Canada). Relatively inexpensive to send to your destination, and you could have some of the items that you’d normally put in checked luggage arrive ahead of you.
Wow, what a cool chair. I love hearing these tales. As for carry-on, you can do it Shari! You will manage with what you have. You could teach a great deal with just a pencil and sketchbook. 😀
Alison
Tough to change well grooved habits but like everything else you take on I know you’ll find a way to do it and wow us just the same!
I’m in Alison’s “camp”- you are an amazing artist and teacher. I absorbed so much from you by just listening!
Oh, the joys & woes of travelling light !!!! You are smart – and maybe it will become a long-term habit :).
My go-tos: light Turkish towel, ultra-light down jacket, Dr. Bronner’s peppermint soap for body & laundry, Teva sandals, Talbots print skirt, my long sleeve Nivo golf sun shirt, Prana pants, wraparound linen dress :).
Would love to know others’ faves…
Art supplies – now that’s another story !!!!!!!!!
Love the painting. The water is very relaxing.
Losing luggage is a scary thought. We followed packing advice on Rick Steve’s website when we started traveling Europe; he requires everyone on his tours carry luggage. For plein air, I bought the Camptime roll-a-chair suggested by Brenda Swenson and find it wonderful! I use my portable painters pallette on my knee. I do hope all goes well whatever you choose to do. Fingers crossed for you!
Hi Shari. I just flew home from Halifax with a carryon bag and napsack instead of a purse. The woman next to me on the flight said she only ever travels with carryon. If she accumulâtes items where she is going, she’ll buy a cheap bag for her dirty laundry and check that on the way home. I thought that was a great tip.
It’s totally possible to edit the art stuff and travel light. I recently travelled to France (4 weeks) for an art workshop with Ian Fennelly. I had all my art stuff in a backpack with tiny folding stool, small palette, 2 travel brushes +2 in a toothbrush holder, collapsible water cup, 1 set of 4 drawing pens, set of grey Tombow felt tip pens, 1 watercolour sketchbook and a 10X14 watercolour block which I carried in the outside pocket of the carryon suitcase (wrapped in large freezer bag for day trips). It worked great and I didn’t even wear all the clothes that I packed!
Shari,
This week you’re using my set-up and I’m using yours….a easel.😂 I’m traveling by car which is less stressful than air-travel.
Hugs,
Brenda
So interesting to read this as I have had thoughts – a lot of them – about flying this summer. We ended up deciding to drive, but the fact is that having less is better is a lot of ways. I have been thinking seriously about what I want to bring as far as watercolor supplies on a 3 week long road trip. Tubes or pans? I am thinking of pans – Schmincke as I know they are great and have used them. Then what brushes? What paper? What size? Cups, etc. I want to have a single item that holds it all, and small, even though I will be driving. And coroplast is my go-to board for a lot of things. Just a note on that – wipe it off between paintings as stray watercolor can ruin a nice sheet of paper. Of course, teaching is a lot different than being a student – you need a lot more – and sending it may be a good idea. I am looking forward to seeing what works for you!
Oh, while I think about it – you could give up clothes and pack art supplies, buy clothes on your travels and send them home at the end of your trip. I don’t know about VAT etc. in Canada, but in the US it would be fine – no problem there.
