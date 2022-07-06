What’s in the bag

Thank you to everyone who responded in the comments from yesterday’s post. So many great suggestions!! I feel encouraged by all of you who are successful at travelling with carry-on bags, and it’s making me feel hopeful than I can travel light too!

I started the process last night by filling my travel palettes. I could probably bring some tubes of paint but this will last at least a week, if not more. On the left is my regular FOME palette, on the right is the Folio palette from Art Toolkit.

My very favourite recent addition to my kit is this bag from Maxpedition. It’s the Beefy Pocket Organizer. One of the students in my class in Santa Fe had one, and since it seemed to fit so much stuff in it, I bought one last month. This one bag replaces a bunch of pencil cases and pouches that I used to use. It’s a little over 6″ x 8″, and you can jam it FULL of stuff. I’ve been using it for the last month and it’s super practical.

Here it is, open, with all my pens, pencils, brushes and other assorted stuff. Those elastics are amazing. You can just keep adding things to the bag. I have a tiny spray bottle in there, my kneaded rubber eraser, a viewfinder, a ruler and there’s still room for more. And it feels very satisfying when I open it up because I can see all my tools of the trade at a glance.

And since it’s quite deep, I can add my two palettes in there before I close it.

One thing I have trouble with is reducing the number of travel brushes I carry. Good thing they don’t take up much space. I have an assortment of Da Vinci and Rosemary ones, in all shapes and sizes. Once a brush addict, always a brush addict, but I do acknowledge that I have a problem.

I will also bring along my mechanical pencil, extra leads, a few Pitt pens and my Platinum Carbon Desk Pen.

Also in my bag will be a lap easel from Stablo, a few pads of watercolour paper, my Etchr Perfect Sketchbook, a water container and a cup. Oh, and a few bulldog clips which I forgot to photograph. You can’t manage without those!

This trip will be a test to see if I can paint and teach without a bulky easel. I will report back when I return! Wish me luck!!