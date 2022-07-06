What’s in the bag

What’s in the bagPosted: July 6, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 37 Comments
Thank you to everyone who responded in the comments from yesterday’s post. So many great suggestions!! I feel encouraged by all of you who are successful at travelling with carry-on bags, and it’s making me feel hopeful than I can travel light too!
I started the process last night by filling my travel palettes. I could probably bring some tubes of paint but this will last at least a week, if not more. On the left is my regular FOME palette, on the right is the Folio palette from Art Toolkit.
My very favourite recent addition to my kit is this bag from Maxpedition. It’s the Beefy Pocket Organizer. One of the students in my class in Santa Fe had one, and since it seemed to fit so much stuff in it, I bought one last month. This one bag replaces a bunch of pencil cases and pouches that I used to use. It’s a little over 6″ x 8″, and you can jam it FULL of stuff. I’ve been using it for the last month and it’s super practical.
Here it is, open, with all my pens, pencils, brushes and other assorted stuff. Those elastics are amazing. You can just keep adding things to the bag. I have a tiny spray bottle in there, my kneaded rubber eraser, a viewfinder, a ruler and there’s still room for more. And it feels very satisfying when I open it up because I can see all my tools of the trade at a glance.
And since it’s quite deep, I can add my two palettes in there before I close it.
One thing I have trouble with is reducing the number of travel brushes I carry. Good thing they don’t take up much space. I have an assortment of Da Vinci and Rosemary ones, in all shapes and sizes. Once a brush addict, always a brush addict, but I do acknowledge that I have a problem.
I will also bring along my mechanical pencil, extra leads, a few Pitt pens and my Platinum Carbon Desk Pen.
Also in my bag will be a lap easel from Stablo, a few pads of watercolour paper, my Etchr Perfect Sketchbook, a water container and a cup. Oh, and a few bulldog clips which I forgot to photograph. You can’t manage without those!
This trip will be a test to see if I can paint and teach without a bulky easel. I will report back when I return! Wish me luck!!
Best if luck Sheri! I’m sure even this reduced kit will see you through your workshop(s). My wife and I are big fans of carry-on traveling. Over the last decade we have made a dozen or so international trips of two weeks or more as carry-on travelers. Admittedly I don’t bring as many art supplies, but a little resourcefulness seems to make up for the lack of luggage.
Frankly I can’t imagine turning my bags over to an airline. Especially not in these challenging travel times.
I’m looking forward to seeing how the Stablio lap easel works out for you.
Again – all the best!
LikeLike
Thanks Phil. I love the Stablo lap easel but I will report back on how good it is for teaching situations.
LikeLike
There is no doubt in my mind that you will succeed without the easel, Shari. That Maxpedition bag is pretty wow!! Good luck!
LikeLike
Thanks Lois. Yes, I love that bag!!
LikeLike
Was looking forward to seeing your packed gear bag along with the accessories….no pictures came in this mornin.
LikeLike
Hi Beverly. This will all go into a knapsack, so you can’t see much when it’s all in there. I’ll see if I can take a photo.
LikeLike
This is really great!
I always review my kit and try to pare it down.
Re. the Stablo esael – the art material addict that I am, I bought this not long after it came out in January 2020. One pice of kit I’ve consistently used and loved. It’s great with sketchbooks, but I’ve not used it with blocks/pads. I’d be interested in knowing how you use it Shari.
I use my “Civic Access Pouch” (2L one) by Evergoods for keeping the travel brushes, pens (liners, markers, dip-pen etc), pencils (graphite and few watercolour pencils), spare lead, eraser, couple of small ink bottles for the dip pen, 2x silicone water cups (like yours above), watercolour palette, and a rag/kitchen towel. It’s a tight fit but saves me having to carry multiple pouches.
LikeLike
I like your bag too Sasala! Don’t let me buy it, please!!
You are brave to carry ink bottles. I guess you are very confident that they won’t leak, right??
Glad you like the Stablo too. I tried it today with a pad and it was perfect!! I just put the back cover of the book under the wood where the spine of the sketchbook is supposed to go. All good! I attach it to the board too, with a couple of clips.
LikeLike
I use 30 mL Nalgene HDPE bottles for ink – they’re pretty sturdy. Saying this, I haven’t tested them on a flight. I’ll report back after my August trip to Dublin 🙂
Glad the pad worked on the Stablo – this is encouraging because I love my Stablo
LikeLike
Hi Shari..you didn’t say which particular model this is…the Gear Beefy pocket organiser, or the Fatty Pocket Organiser. Cheers, Anne Percival
Sent from my iPad
>
LikeLike
Hi Anne,
It’s the Beefy that I have!
Shari
LikeLike
You will amaze yourself. You look ready. I’m sure your students will share anything they have. Enjoy the journey!
LikeLike
Thanks so much Denise. I am READY!!
LikeLike
This is all so helpful – and motivating.
Many thanks and…
Bon voyage!
LikeLike
Thanks Chris!!
LikeLike
Good luck Shari! You will do great…… 🙂
LikeLike
Thanks Mary!!
LikeLike
Since losing everything (probably stolen) on a red eye from Seattle direct to Newark I always go carry-on only. I’m traveling for the month of July and have two travel palettes. (studio and 3×3 with large pans) I’m really missing my flat brushes, so I broke down and ordered a size 10 Casaneo with an extra short handle. Good luck, and hope to see you back in Seattle sometime.
LikeLike
Sara, I once lost a bag too. I know how awful that can be. Mine had all my sketches in it too, but eventually I got it back. After that I learned to carry art supplies in my hand luggage!!
LikeLike
I am intrigued by the Stablo lap easel. I cannot wait to see how it works for you. I recently filled an ArtToolkit folio palette, hoping I can make it my only travel palette. I find it difficult to leave a bunch of stuff at home.
LikeLike
The lap easel is really wonderful. I used it today, so read my latest post. Despite one small glitch, I really like it.
LikeLike
I also have Art tool kit palettes. I now have macular degeneration(lucky me) and have to hold a palette in my left hand so it is close. These are light and fun to use. I know you will have everything you need for your trip. I am so envious. We are thinking of moving back to NM so maybe someday I can finally meet you..
LikeLike
Judy, it would be wonderful to meet you one of these days!! After all these years.
LikeLike
Now, if only you could have fit me into that bag🤔! Have a safe and problem free trip.
LikeLike
Denise, I will bring you along any time!!
LikeLike
I immediately went looking for that Stablo lap easel online – so far, I didn’t see if and where it’s available to purchase in Canada and what price. I love the design and look forward to hearing your further experiences with it. Thanks for all these wonderful tips and all the best in your travels and classes!
LikeLike
Gayle, I think you have to buy these directly from the guy who makes them in France: https://stablo.fr/en/home
He’s really nice. Mine is a sample that he sent me because I wanted to test it out for workshops. It’s not cheap but it’s really great.
LikeLike
I am attending your workshop next week and look forward to examining the Stablo easel in person! Also, looking forward to learning a lot!
LikeLike
Donna, I will show you how wonderful it is. See you in a few days!
LikeLike
You can teach without an easel just fine. I just had to remind myself to keep holding my sketchbook up for everyone to see it as I worked during a demo. Then I carried my sketchbook with me as I made my rounds to each student while they were at work. That way I had it to show them again if they had a question or if I needed to show them an example. Once you get in the habit of working this way you probably won’t carry an easel again! Have a great trip. Great bag! Thanks for passing on the tip!
LikeLike
Sandy, these are great tips! It will be a bit of a learning experience for me, but I know I will appreciate having that light bag in the airport!!
LikeLike
Hi Shari
Interesting to see your set up – if any help you can actually buy quarter pans which would fit in your palette in that small space meaning you could not get rid of the colours that you liked but just have a very small amount for the occasion when you wish you had got them.
I use a Kokuyo pencil case by Haco-Biz which stands up -really compact but useful https://www.amazon.com/Kokuyo-Tool-Pen-Stand-Haco-Biz-Brown/dp/B07MZCHFRD
Cheers!
LikeLike
Judy, I love that bag!!The fact that it stands up makes it even more useful than mine.
Where did you get quarter pans? I have seen some on Etsy but the shipping charge is very expensive even though the pans are cheap.
LikeLike
Thanks for sharing the bag info Shari! I think you have a great setup plan. I’ve been looking at Art Toolkit’s sketching kits and palettes. I’m really torn between the pocket and A5 sizes, and of course between the pocket and folio palettes too. Any advice is welcome! I was also curious what your palette choices were for the folio palette? Looking forward to hearing how your trip goes with the gear. Enjoy!!
LikeLike
Lizanne, thanks for having a look at my setup.
I really like the folio size Art Toolkit palette. At first I added three reds, three yellows and three blues but then I added more colours so now I have: lemon yellow, hansa yellow medium, quin gold, cad red, Alizarin, Quin Rose, Cerulean, Cobalt, Prussian, Lavender, Naples Yellow, Burnt Sienna, some sort of green, Carbazole Violet and Black.
LikeLike
Wow! So organized. Thanks for sharing the info. Have a great trip.
LikeLike
Thanks!!
LikeLike