Boat Launch

Boat LaunchPosted: July 7, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 1 Comment
It’s still testing week for me. I packed the new and improved version of my travel sketch kit, and unpacked it at the Beaconsfield Yacht Club. I worked from my folding chair, with my Stablo Easel on my lap.
The lap easel is great. I clipped a pad of watercolour paper to it, and the only issue I had is that when I angle it too much, or over-fill the cup, the water spills out a bit onto my feet. But that is a minor issue than I can overcome if I pay attention to it. A while ago I put out a video about my plein air sketching tools. Recently I added a new demo about working while seated. In the video, I show the Stablo easel, as well as using a piece of Coroplast to attach your gear to. If you’re interested, have a look.
I love these sketches you do of working or industrial spaces – so interesting – they beg for a story…. This is beautiful as usual :).
Thanks too for the free kit instruction – so appreciated. I always paint seated so am looking forward to this one :).
