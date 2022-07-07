Boat Launch

It’s still testing week for me. I packed the new and improved version of my travel sketch kit, and unpacked it at the Beaconsfield Yacht Club. I worked from my folding chair, with my Stablo Easel on my lap.

The lap easel is great. I clipped a pad of watercolour paper to it, and the only issue I had is that when I angle it too much, or over-fill the cup, the water spills out a bit onto my feet. But that is a minor issue than I can overcome if I pay attention to it. A while ago I put out a video about my plein air sketching tools. Recently I added a new demo about working while seated. In the video, I show the Stablo easel, as well as using a piece of Coroplast to attach your gear to. If you’re interested, have a look.