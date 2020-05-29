Lock #3Posted: May 29, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 3 Comments
My big outing today was to Parc des Ancres on the Soulanges Canal. I’ve painted at this location years ago, and it was thrilling to return to sketch the water falling from the old Lock #3. It’s a dramatic sight, accompanied by a deafening soundtrack of falling water. Everything is massive in the scene. The huge beams at the top of the lock, the plates of rusty metal that form a vertical wall behind the falls, and of course the flow of water. I painted quickly, I think inspired by the movement of the falls. I also took lots of photos, with a thought to perhaps a larger watercolour of this scene.
I would like to paint this scene but I doubt that we will find ourselves in Montreal. Great work
I can almost hear the deafening roar of the water. Nicely done!
I love the fluid movement of your painting!
