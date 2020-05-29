Lock #3

My big outing today was to Parc des Ancres on the Soulanges Canal. I’ve painted at this location years ago, and it was thrilling to return to sketch the water falling from the old Lock #3. It’s a dramatic sight, accompanied by a deafening soundtrack of falling water. Everything is massive in the scene. The huge beams at the top of the lock, the plates of rusty metal that form a vertical wall behind the falls, and of course the flow of water. I painted quickly, I think inspired by the movement of the falls. I also took lots of photos, with a thought to perhaps a larger watercolour of this scene.