Lock #3

Posted: May 29, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |3 Comments

My big outing today was to Parc des Ancres on the Soulanges Canal. I’ve painted at this location years ago, and it was thrilling to return to sketch the water falling from the old Lock #3. It’s a dramatic sight, accompanied by a deafening soundtrack of falling water. Everything is massive in the scene. The huge beams at the top of the lock, the plates of rusty metal that form a vertical wall behind the falls, and of course the flow of water. I painted quickly, I think inspired by the movement of the falls. I also took lots of photos, with a thought to perhaps a larger watercolour of this scene.

3 Comments on “Lock #3”

  1. Ghislaine Gargaro says:
    May 29, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    I would like to paint this scene but I doubt that we will find ourselves in Montreal. Great work

    Like

    Reply
  2. joantav says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    I can almost hear the deafening roar of the water. Nicely done!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Laurie Murray says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    I love the fluid movement of your painting!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s