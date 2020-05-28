The neighbour’s yard

My neighbour has a beautiful garden but the only time I can see it from my house is in early spring. After that the border between us fills in, and although I am grateful that there’s no fence between us, later in the summer a wall is created by the vegetation.

I tried to paint this in layers to give some distance to the scene. Lately I’ve been using lots of Lemon Yellow for grass in sun. Even though when it’s on the palette it seems TOO yellow, when I contrast it to the shadier areas of grass or leaves in shade, it seems to work. Painted from my backyard on Arches paper.