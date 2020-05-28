The neighbour’s yard

The neighbour’s yardPosted: May 28, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
My neighbour has a beautiful garden but the only time I can see it from my house is in early spring. After that the border between us fills in, and although I am grateful that there’s no fence between us, later in the summer a wall is created by the vegetation.
I tried to paint this in layers to give some distance to the scene. Lately I’ve been using lots of Lemon Yellow for grass in sun. Even though when it’s on the palette it seems TOO yellow, when I contrast it to the shadier areas of grass or leaves in shade, it seems to work. Painted from my backyard on Arches paper.
Love your blog and recently began your Light Colour and Shadows class. Is there a place to ask questions on those classes.? I’m learning a lot and am intrigued by your elevation of common things and spaces.
Beautiful! It is as if you were in Montego Bay!
What a peaceful backyard-just what is should be.
The yellow is perfect! We’ve needed sunshine to get us out of the house and into our yards. It’s been a long wait and the spring colors are just what the doctor ordered!
Lemon yellow…an old standby for me…..from the first watercolor class many years ago. I agree it can look almost shocking and I still am afraid of it sometimes! Through the years I’ve collected many yellows and have to refresh my memory on the warm/cool qualities of them. How quickly everything has greened up!! Such vibrant color this time of year. Enjoyed your first online class of the schoolhouse.
Good Morning dear friend Shari,
Very very beautiful and I have no words.
Regards and blessings
Uma
