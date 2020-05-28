The neighbour’s yard

Posted: May 28, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |7 Comments

My neighbour has a beautiful garden but the only time I can see it from my house is in early spring. After that the border between us fills in, and although I am grateful that there’s no fence between us, later in the summer a wall is created by the vegetation.

I tried to paint this in layers to give some distance to the scene. Lately I’ve been using lots of Lemon Yellow for grass in sun. Even though when it’s on the palette it seems TOO yellow, when I contrast it to the shadier areas of grass or leaves in shade, it seems to work. Painted from my backyard on Arches paper.

7 Comments on “The neighbour’s yard”

  1. Nanci says:
    May 28, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    Love your blog and recently began your Light Colour and Shadows class. Is there a place to ask questions on those classes.? I’m learning a lot and am intrigued by your elevation of common things and spaces.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Claire Gervais says:
    May 28, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Beautiful! It is as if you were in Montego Bay!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Pastor Cathy says:
    May 28, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    The neighbour’s yard

    Like

    Reply
  4. Denise says:
    May 28, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    What a peaceful backyard-just what is should be.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Bernadette says:
    May 28, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    The yellow is perfect! We’ve needed sunshine to get us out of the house and into our yards. It’s been a long wait and the spring colors are just what the doctor ordered!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Donna says:
    May 28, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    Lemon yellow…an old standby for me…..from the first watercolor class many years ago. I agree it can look almost shocking and I still am afraid of it sometimes! Through the years I’ve collected many yellows and have to refresh my memory on the warm/cool qualities of them. How quickly everything has greened up!! Such vibrant color this time of year. Enjoyed your first online class of the schoolhouse.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    May 29, 2020 at 2:50 am

    Good Morning dear friend Shari,

    Very very beautiful and I have no words.

    Regards and blessings
    Uma

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s