Parc des Rapides

I didn’t realize how much I needed to get out of the house until… I got out of the house. Taking a little drive to a local Montreal park was almost as exciting as taking a road trip out of town. We found this beautiful oasis at Parc des Rapides in Lasalle, with red winged blackbirds, ducks and families of geese and goslings. Nothing out of the ordinary really, but it was a different view and I was happy to spend a few hours looking out at the water. I was really hoping it sketch the rapids but that area was blocked off, probably because the paths are too narrow to safely keep pedestrians six feet apart. I guess that will be the norm for this summer. Sketched in an Etchr sketchbook under the shade of a willow tree.