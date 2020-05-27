Parc des Rapides

Posted: May 27, 2020

I didn’t realize how much I needed to get out of the house until… I got out of the house. Taking a little drive to a local Montreal park was almost as exciting as taking a road trip out of town. We found this beautiful oasis at Parc des Rapides in Lasalle, with red winged blackbirds, ducks and families of geese and goslings. Nothing out of the ordinary really, but it was a different view and I was happy to spend a few hours looking out at the water. I was really hoping it sketch the rapids but that area was blocked off, probably because the paths are too narrow to safely keep pedestrians six feet apart. I guess that will be the norm for this summer. Sketched in an Etchr sketchbook under the shade of a willow tree.

4 Comments on “Parc des Rapides”

  1. TonyU says:
    May 27, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    A happy day indeed! And proof again that the simplest pleasures can mean so much.

  2. beth says:
    May 27, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    how beautiful and glad you had a chance to get out

  3. sandidureice says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    HI Shari, I love all these greens. Beautiful strong colours. Such a mass of different greens. I have all your classes and your book; very, very instructive, and generous with your information. I am learning a lot about colour and brushwork. Thank you.

