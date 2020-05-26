Tulip bones

Today’s painting inspiration comes from the Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf. If you’ve walked the High Line in New York or toured the Lurie Garden in Chicago, then you’ve seen his work. He had a part in both of those projects. Yesterday I watched a virtual screening of the documentary “Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf“. As Oudolf walked through his own autumn gardens in the Netherlands, pointing at seed pods and skeletons of perennials, it made me look at my own garden a little differently today. I know there’s not much decay in spring, but what was left over when the petals of the tulips fell was as interesting as the tulips themselves.