Today’s painting inspiration comes from the Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf. If you’ve walked the High Line in New York or toured the Lurie Garden in Chicago, then you’ve seen his work. He had a part in both of those projects. Yesterday I watched a virtual screening of the documentary “Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf“. As Oudolf walked through his own autumn gardens in the Netherlands, pointing at seed pods and skeletons of perennials, it made me look at my own garden a little differently today. I know there’s not much decay in spring, but what was left over when the petals of the tulips fell was as interesting as the tulips themselves.
Beautiful, stunning greens! Love this.
Thanks so much Denise. We’re having a heat wave here. It must be hot for you guys too.
Very nice texture and greens! While walking the dog after supper last night, I noticed a couple of bright red poppies had just bloomed….and along with them, the interesting buds on stems all around. Lots of green in contrast to the red. Quite similar in shape, colour and texture, to your painting of the Tulip Bones.
Peri
