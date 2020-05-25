Tiny flowers

This grouping of flowers — picked from my garden this morning — is my favourite of the season. Tiny blossoms of Forget-me-not, just-budding Lilies of the Valley, acid yellow Euphorbia, and a few others whose names escape me. And of course the gently arching Bleeding Hearts. Even their names seem to be most descriptive of the year. Once these fade, the big showy stuff blooms and, at least in my garden, they just never have the beauty and delicacy of these. Sketched in watercolour and white gouache on Strathmore toned paper.

  1. Susan says:
    May 25, 2020 at 1:58 pm

    So precious. Love what you did with the watercolour and gouache.
    Adourable one of Alice yesterday!

  2. shawnthompsonart says:
    May 25, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    Nice flowers, I really like the Bleeding Hearts. Mine in my backyard is just starting to bloom.

  3. maureen says:
    May 25, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    I just put in my deck flowers wonderful inspiration

  4. sandidureice says:
    May 25, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    Pretty with the delicate little flowers. Interesting perspective.

