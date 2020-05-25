Tiny flowers

Tiny flowersPosted: May 25, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
This grouping of flowers — picked from my garden this morning — is my favourite of the season. Tiny blossoms of Forget-me-not, just-budding Lilies of the Valley, acid yellow Euphorbia, and a few others whose names escape me. And of course the gently arching Bleeding Hearts. Even their names seem to be most descriptive of the year. Once these fade, the big showy stuff blooms and, at least in my garden, they just never have the beauty and delicacy of these. Sketched in watercolour and white gouache on Strathmore toned paper.
So precious. Love what you did with the watercolour and gouache.
Adourable one of Alice yesterday!
LikeLike
Nice flowers, I really like the Bleeding Hearts. Mine in my backyard is just starting to bloom.
LikeLike
I just put in my deck flowers wonderful inspiration
LikeLike
Pretty with the delicate little flowers. Interesting perspective.
LikeLike