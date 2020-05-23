Alice eats bugs

Alice eats bugsPosted: May 23, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
Alice appreciates being outside these days as much as I do. But drawing a dog outdoors is a lot more challenging than the usual “sleeping dog after a walk” sketch session. Positions shift constantly, people (and other dogs) go by on the street, and bugs must be eaten. But, like people in motion, dogs in motion generally come back to the same pose eventually, and with some stop and start, the drawing ends up getting completed.
I really like this one of your dog outside and alert! Great job!
Nothing like a picture of Alice to improve the day. Wonderful drawing!
Thanks Denise. And nothing like drawing Alice to improve my day too.
Sooo nice. It a relaxed pose that Alice takes, glad to be outdoors. You always do a great job of drawing Alice. I can see the love you have for her.
Thanks so much Bernadette. Yes, she’s my good girl.
Wonderful sketch!
Thanks Leslie!!
