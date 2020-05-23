Alice eats bugs

Posted: May 23, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |7 Comments

Alice appreciates being outside these days as much as I do. But drawing a dog outdoors is a lot more challenging than the usual “sleeping dog after a walk” sketch session. Positions shift constantly, people (and other dogs) go by on the street, and bugs must be eaten. But, like people in motion, dogs in motion generally come back to the same pose eventually, and with some stop and start, the drawing ends up getting completed.

7 Comments on “Alice eats bugs”

  1. Christi says:
    May 23, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    I really like this one of your dog outside and alert! Great job!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Denise says:
    May 23, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Nothing like a picture of Alice to improve the day. Wonderful drawing!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Bernadette says:
    May 23, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    Sooo nice. It a relaxed pose that Alice takes, glad to be outdoors. You always do a great job of drawing Alice. I can see the love you have for her.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Leslie Walsh says:
    May 23, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    Wonderful sketch!

    Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPad

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s