Sweet

It felt pretty great to finally have enough flowers in the garden to create a bouquet, but they flopped over almost immediately. The bleeding hearts were mere shoots a few days ago, and now they’re almost past their prime. Same with the tulips. That’s what happens when you have a cold spring and summer descends quickly and with no warning. I’m not complaining though. It was pretty great to plunk these in a vase and paint them from a chair in the backyard, watching them shift gently in the wind. After that long period of confinement it was worth waiting for, and made the painting process all that much more sweet.

  1. TonyU says:
    May 23, 2020 at 3:05 am

    Almost past their prime …. I know how they feel!

  2. stephanie defanti says:
    May 23, 2020 at 5:26 am

    Love this Shari! Lets do a class on flowers in a vase….. love your work]]

    Stephanie

