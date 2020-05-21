Garden plans

One thing I am looking forward to about my summer at home is taking care of my somewhat neglected garden. For the last few years, it’s been hard to grow annuals or have containers because I was away for long periods of time teaching in different places. So this summer, besides doing lots of maintenance around the house, I will actually be able to plant flowers that serve two purposes. I will enjoy looking at them every day, and when I take a break from weeding and mulching and feeding them, I’ll get to sketch them too.

3 Comments on “Garden plans”

  1. Alison R. Hall says:
    May 21, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    I love this riot of colour and exuberant growth.
    Enjoy!

  2. joantav says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    Love the colors and energy…and a home garden will be lovely to sketch through the summer.

  3. Pastor Cathy says:
    May 21, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    cathynative77@gmail.com Pastor Cathy Native

