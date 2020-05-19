Announcing “Light, Colour, Shadow” — a new online course!

Hopefully wherever you are in the world, things are opening up and you’ll be able to do some social distance outdoor sketching very soon. In preparation for sunny days, I’ve just launched my newest online course — Light, Colour, Shadow: The Essential Triad for Watercolour Sketching. It’s a class you can do at your own pace, from the comfort of home, and hopefully it will make you feel confident going out on a sunny day to sketch your own sunlit scene. At a safe distance, of course.

Like the previous Sketching Structure in the Garden, I’ve packed this new course with tips and techniques for making your sketches come alive.

You’ll learn how to:

Paint lights and darks more effectively

Use shadows to give form and volume to subjects

Mix the best colours for subjects in sun and in shade

Mix your own glowing shadow colours (rather than using diluted blacks or pre-mixed grey)

The course includes:

Seven full-length video demonstrations that illustrate key concepts

Downloadable reference images

A full list of materials

For a preview of “Light, Colour, Shadow,” check out the trailer.