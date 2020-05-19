Announcing “Light, Colour, Shadow” — a new online course!

Posted: May 19, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |11 Comments

Hopefully wherever you are in the world, things are opening up and you’ll be able to do some social distance outdoor sketching very soon. In preparation for sunny days, I’ve just launched my newest online course — Light, Colour, Shadow: The Essential Triad for Watercolour Sketching. It’s a class you can do at your own pace, from the comfort of home, and hopefully it will make you feel confident going out on a sunny day to sketch your own sunlit scene. At a safe distance, of course.

Like the previous Sketching Structure in the Garden, I’ve packed this new course with tips and techniques for making your sketches come alive.
You’ll learn how to: 

  • Paint lights and darks more effectively
  • Use shadows to give form and volume to subjects
  • Mix the best colours for subjects in sun and in shade
  • Mix your own glowing shadow colours (rather than using diluted blacks or pre-mixed grey)

The course includes:

  • Seven full-length video demonstrations that illustrate key concepts
  • Downloadable reference images
  • A full list of materials

For a preview of “Light, Colour, Shadow,” check out the trailer.

11 Comments on “Announcing “Light, Colour, Shadow” — a new online course!”

  1. Yvonne Carpenter says:
    May 19, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Just signed up – will start today 🙂 Thank you!!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Denise says:
    May 19, 2020 at 11:57 am

    My credit card is in hand, ready to sign on for your second online course. I don’t doubt that this one will be equally as informative and fun as the first! Keep them coming,

    Like

    Reply
  3. 64mark says:
    May 19, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    Shari, I’m interested in ‘Sketching Structure in the garden.’ I’m just not exactly sure when I’ll be doing it. It’s a Youtube file or is it in a format that allows me to do it sometime later at my convenience. OR, even repeat a couple months or so from now.

    _________________________________________________

    Don Markofski

    Like

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      May 19, 2020 at 5:36 pm

      HI Don, Thanks for checking! The course is not a download. You can watch it from the device of your choice, and you have lifetime access. The garden course is split into 11 lessons so you can watch them at your own convenience, one at a time or all at once. I hope that helps. Shari

      Like

      Reply
  4. carmelcampbell says:
    May 19, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    Thank you …signed up. Such a good subject!

    Like

    Reply
  5. edelgadopaint says:
    May 19, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    Hello Shari,

    I have two questions about the course. Will we have this course for our use for any time length we wish? Also, would this course be helpful for those of us who donât do âsketchbook painting,â but rather finished paintings that we can frame?

    Thanks so much for the information!

    Evelyn Delgado

    Portland, Oregon

    Like

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      May 19, 2020 at 8:45 pm

      Hi. Good questions. Yes, you will have lifetime access to the course so you can watch the lessons at your leisure. As for framing your work, in this course I work on cut sheets of paper, not in a sketchbook, so you will be able to put all you paintings in frames. I hope that helps Evelyn. Best regards,
      Shari

      Like

      Reply
  6. mcammeehan says:
    May 19, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    i’m so excited to do this course!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Patricia Burkhardt says:
    May 19, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    I am trying to sign up for your new course. When I get to the sign up and pay page I get a spinning wheel, and am unable to complete the process. Any suggestions? Thanks. Patricia Burkhardt Ashland, Oregon, USA

    Like

    Reply

