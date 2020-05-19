Announcing “Light, Colour, Shadow” — a new online course!Posted: May 19, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 11 Comments
Hopefully wherever you are in the world, things are opening up and you’ll be able to do some social distance outdoor sketching very soon. In preparation for sunny days, I’ve just launched my newest online course — Light, Colour, Shadow: The Essential Triad for Watercolour Sketching. It’s a class you can do at your own pace, from the comfort of home, and hopefully it will make you feel confident going out on a sunny day to sketch your own sunlit scene. At a safe distance, of course.
Like the previous Sketching Structure in the Garden, I’ve packed this new course with tips and techniques for making your sketches come alive.
You’ll learn how to:
- Paint lights and darks more effectively
- Use shadows to give form and volume to subjects
- Mix the best colours for subjects in sun and in shade
- Mix your own glowing shadow colours (rather than using diluted blacks or pre-mixed grey)
The course includes:
- Seven full-length video demonstrations that illustrate key concepts
- Downloadable reference images
- A full list of materials
For a preview of “Light, Colour, Shadow,” check out the trailer.
Just signed up – will start today 🙂 Thank you!!
Thanks so much Yvonne!
My credit card is in hand, ready to sign on for your second online course. I don’t doubt that this one will be equally as informative and fun as the first! Keep them coming,
Thank you so much Denise!!
Shari, I’m interested in ‘Sketching Structure in the garden.’ I’m just not exactly sure when I’ll be doing it. It’s a Youtube file or is it in a format that allows me to do it sometime later at my convenience. OR, even repeat a couple months or so from now.
_________________________________________________
Don Markofski
HI Don, Thanks for checking! The course is not a download. You can watch it from the device of your choice, and you have lifetime access. The garden course is split into 11 lessons so you can watch them at your own convenience, one at a time or all at once. I hope that helps. Shari
Thank you …signed up. Such a good subject!
Hello Shari,
I have two questions about the course. Will we have this course for our use for any time length we wish? Also, would this course be helpful for those of us who donât do âsketchbook painting,â but rather finished paintings that we can frame?
Thanks so much for the information!
Evelyn Delgado
Portland, Oregon
Hi. Good questions. Yes, you will have lifetime access to the course so you can watch the lessons at your leisure. As for framing your work, in this course I work on cut sheets of paper, not in a sketchbook, so you will be able to put all you paintings in frames. I hope that helps Evelyn. Best regards,
Shari
i’m so excited to do this course!
I am trying to sign up for your new course. When I get to the sign up and pay page I get a spinning wheel, and am unable to complete the process. Any suggestions? Thanks. Patricia Burkhardt Ashland, Oregon, USA
