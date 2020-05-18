Garden page

It’s finally warm enough to sit outside to sketch in my garden, but there’s not much to sketch yet. Some Allium reaching up to the sun. A lonely white daffodil, looking longingly for its companion — a purple tulip which was recently decapitated by a squirrel. With the absence of natural elements, I resorted to the old standbys — a trash can with garden waste and a broken brick on the deck. It’s just the start of garden sketching season, and with no plans for travel this summer, be warned, there will be a lot of it.

  1. Laurie says:
    May 18, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Stuff around the house by you is still very inspirational! It’s neat to see how you do everyday things. Thank you for sharing

  2. Alison R. Hall says:
    May 18, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Love all those darks!
    A lonely daffodil is indeed a bit sad. 😉
    You definitely make garbage cans look exciting! I like how it seems to be sitting on a plaid tablecloth.
    Lovely drawings. Great values – that’s so important, as discussed in the interview yesterday.
    I look forward to more from the garden.

  3. Gracie Afridi says:
    May 18, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    And we are looking forward to every bit of it!

  4. joantav says:
    May 18, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    Don’t mind the subject at all! Keep them coming!!!

