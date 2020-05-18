Garden page

It’s finally warm enough to sit outside to sketch in my garden, but there’s not much to sketch yet. Some Allium reaching up to the sun. A lonely white daffodil, looking longingly for its companion — a purple tulip which was recently decapitated by a squirrel. With the absence of natural elements, I resorted to the old standbys — a trash can with garden waste and a broken brick on the deck. It’s just the start of garden sketching season, and with no plans for travel this summer, be warned, there will be a lot of it.