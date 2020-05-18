Garden page

Garden pagePosted: May 18, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
It’s finally warm enough to sit outside to sketch in my garden, but there’s not much to sketch yet. Some Allium reaching up to the sun. A lonely white daffodil, looking longingly for its companion — a purple tulip which was recently decapitated by a squirrel. With the absence of natural elements, I resorted to the old standbys — a trash can with garden waste and a broken brick on the deck. It’s just the start of garden sketching season, and with no plans for travel this summer, be warned, there will be a lot of it.
Stuff around the house by you is still very inspirational! It’s neat to see how you do everyday things. Thank you for sharing
Love all those darks!
A lonely daffodil is indeed a bit sad. 😉
You definitely make garbage cans look exciting! I like how it seems to be sitting on a plaid tablecloth.
Lovely drawings. Great values – that’s so important, as discussed in the interview yesterday.
I look forward to more from the garden.
And we are looking forward to every bit of it!
Don’t mind the subject at all! Keep them coming!!!
