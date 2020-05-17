This week’s challenge

Posted: May 17, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |Leave a comment

It was an honour and also so much fun to be interviewed by Rob Sketcherman on UskTalks today. And I loved listening to the other guest, Matthew Brehm. Wonderful advice about drawing from a great artist and educator. If you missed the talk and want to hear it, it will be archived on the Urban Sketchers website, although at the time of writing this, it has not be uploaded yet.

Both of us were asked to come up with challenges for sketchers. And since many people are confined to home, mine is to draw the same view at different times of day, and observe changes in light and colour, a bit like I do with my wheelbarrows. Please tag us on Instagram @usktalkschallenge and @sharisketcher if you participate because I can’t wait to see what you do! Maybe you even have a wheelbarrow somewhere close.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s