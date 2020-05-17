This week’s challenge

It was an honour and also so much fun to be interviewed by Rob Sketcherman on UskTalks today. And I loved listening to the other guest, Matthew Brehm. Wonderful advice about drawing from a great artist and educator. If you missed the talk and want to hear it, it will be archived on the Urban Sketchers website, although at the time of writing this, it has not be uploaded yet.

Both of us were asked to come up with challenges for sketchers. And since many people are confined to home, mine is to draw the same view at different times of day, and observe changes in light and colour, a bit like I do with my wheelbarrows. Please tag us on Instagram @usktalkschallenge and @sharisketcher if you participate because I can’t wait to see what you do! Maybe you even have a wheelbarrow somewhere close.