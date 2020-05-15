Learn something new every day

“Learn Something New Every Day” is the title of the next USk Talks on Instagram Live this coming Sunday, May 17 at 4 PM GMT. I’m really thrilled to be a featured guest, along with architect and sketcher Matthew Brehm. During the hour long show, we’ll both be chatting (and showing sketches) with host Rob Sketcherman about how to stay motivated to draw during these difficult times. Here’s all the info about how to watch. Hope you drop in to say hi. At the end of the talk, both of us will give out a sketching challenge for the week, so stay tuned for those. And have a look at the previous talks on the USk site as well. They have all been fascinating.

In keeping with the theme of learning something new, I’ve been experimenting with Carbazole Violet lately. It’s an intense purple that I’ve had on my palette for years but never fully explored. It was perfect for sketching some dried chiles that appeared in the house today and it will be featured soon in my new online course that will be launched next week. More about that soon!