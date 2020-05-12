Car sketching, live

Here’s the result of my live car sketching session with Suhita Shirodkar this afternoon. She was sketching in a parking lot in San Jose, California, and I was in my car in Pointe Claire Village. Fortunately we had figured out the logistics yesterday (camera position, how to connect “live”, lap desk to paint on, etc.) so it went relatively well, I think. It felt like we were sitting next to each other on a park bench, sketching and chatting, instead being on opposite sides of the continent. If you tuned in, thanks for watching. And if you missed it and want to have a look, it’s archived on my Instagram stories (@sharisketcher) until tomorrow. The whole thing lasts about 30 minutes, but I arrived and parked a little early so my drawing was done in advance.