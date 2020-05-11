For now

I didn’t realize how much I missed painting boats, until I starting painting boats today. Usually it’s something I look forward too with giddy anticipation every year, but since everything is still shut down tight in Montreal I guess it will be some time before they get in the water. Still, there’s lots to paint when you can get a view from the municipal parking lot in Pointe Claire. Hulls, masts, tarps, a good chunk of sky and a tiny piece of water. That’s enough for me, for now.