For now

Posted: May 11, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |Leave a comment

I didn’t realize how much I missed painting boats, until I starting painting boats today. Usually it’s something I look forward too with giddy anticipation every year, but since everything is still shut down tight in Montreal I guess it will be some time before they get in the water. Still, there’s lots to paint when you can get a view from the municipal parking lot in Pointe Claire. Hulls, masts, tarps, a good chunk of sky and a tiny piece of water. That’s enough for me, for now.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s