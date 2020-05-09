My favourite tree, in spring

The budding of trees is especially sweet this year because spring has been unseasonably cold. Everything seems a bit late but it’s time to get out and sketch, even if it’s from my car.

This morning I was looking for a sketching spot to test something out (more about that later) and I settled on a parking lot with a view of my favourite tree. I don’t know why I’ve never painted this tree in spring, considering that I’ve sketched it almost every autumn for the past eight years. It could be because spring has traditionally been a busier time for me at school. Or because I never noticed just how special it is in spring when the pale green buds are just starting to open.

I was testing out some equipment for an Instagram demo that I’ll be doing with my friend Suhita on Tuesday. We’re going to try something a little bit crazy: live car sketching. She’ll be working from her car in San Jose, California, and I’ll be sketching from my car in Montreal. We’ve both figured out how to clamp our phones to something inside the car, and fingers crossed that this works. If there are technical issues, we’ve decided we’ll bail after 15 minutes. If you are interested in hearing us chat and draw, tune in on Tuesday, May 12 at 2 pm EDT or 11 am PDT. You can find us by searching under the hashtags @suhitasketch and @sharisketcher and clicking on the little circle at the top of the feed where all the stories are.