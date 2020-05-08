Social distance dog

Posted: May 8, 2020

Alice is practicing social distancing this week. Not by choice, but because she was skunked the other night. And no matter how quickly you get the peroxide/baking soda/dish soap on a dog, there’s always a lingering scent that follows them around. So for the next few days, as much as we love her, we are staying just a little further away than usual.

3 Comments on “Social distance dog”

  1. Bernadette says:
    May 8, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    Poor, poor Alice but from your great painting we’d never guess she was in isolation.

  2. Chris Rusk says:
    May 8, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    Poor puppy – pretty good at holding a pose 🙂

    I couldn’t write earlier, but I liked the last two ‘counters’ as well as your earlier versions. They still look so fresh!

    I had never seen product results of Albrecht Dürer watercolour pencils before and based on this, I am going to give them a go.

    Many thanks, Chris

  3. Andrea Rule says:
    May 8, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    Sorry about Alice and the skunk. I found the straight tomato juice worked the best with my dog when it got skunked…………. Andrea

