Social distance dog

Social distance dogPosted: May 8, 2020
Alice is practicing social distancing this week. Not by choice, but because she was skunked the other night. And no matter how quickly you get the peroxide/baking soda/dish soap on a dog, there’s always a lingering scent that follows them around. So for the next few days, as much as we love her, we are staying just a little further away than usual.
Poor, poor Alice but from your great painting we’d never guess she was in isolation.
Poor puppy – pretty good at holding a pose 🙂
I couldn’t write earlier, but I liked the last two ‘counters’ as well as your earlier versions. They still look so fresh!
I had never seen product results of Albrecht Dürer watercolour pencils before and based on this, I am going to give them a go.
Many thanks, Chris
Sorry about Alice and the skunk. I found the straight tomato juice worked the best with my dog when it got skunked…………. Andrea
