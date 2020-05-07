Counter life 10

Well, I think this series has come to an end. As you can see the daffodils are shrivelled and the tulips will start dropping their petals soon. But I appreciate that they held out for a good long time while I pushed in different directions with the stuff in my art supply cabinet. For this last attempt I used chunky Albrecht Durer Magnus coloured pencils with — and I quote from the Faber-Castell literature — voluminous lead. Isn’t that a great description of a fat pencil? These are made for large scale drawings, so perhaps my paper format was too small, but like most products from this company, the quality was beautiful. They are creamy and dissolve almost entirely when touched by water. As for tomorrow, hopefully there are finally some things blooming in my own garden, but once again, I see a snowflake icon on my weather app!