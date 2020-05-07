Counter life 10

Counter life 10Posted: May 7, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 3 Comments
Well, I think this series has come to an end. As you can see the daffodils are shrivelled and the tulips will start dropping their petals soon. But I appreciate that they held out for a good long time while I pushed in different directions with the stuff in my art supply cabinet. For this last attempt I used chunky Albrecht Durer Magnus coloured pencils with — and I quote from the Faber-Castell literature — voluminous lead. Isn’t that a great description of a fat pencil? These are made for large scale drawings, so perhaps my paper format was too small, but like most products from this company, the quality was beautiful. They are creamy and dissolve almost entirely when touched by water. As for tomorrow, hopefully there are finally some things blooming in my own garden, but once again, I see a snowflake icon on my weather app!
Thoroughly enjoyed this series, as well as your fabulous on- line course, “Structure in the Garden” , which I finally complete today! Not going to enjoy the snow that is coming to Connecticut for Saturday however. Oh well, another reason to stay in and do more painting. Have a Happy Mother’s Day!
I have so enjoyed this series, Shari. I can’t believe you kept it going for 10 days. I’m also amazed that you managed to find 10 different media to use. And I loved how your counter changed every day (one day the floor).
Lovely set of ‘stay safe’ drawings to look back on in years to come. Hope that snowflake icon goes away soon for you …. or your sons and Alice will be rushing to hide every time they see your art kit!
