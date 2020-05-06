Counter life 9

Counter life 9Posted: May 6, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
I’m not much of a night painter, and I don’t usually work in direct watercolour, but tonight I combined both. Even though I had a full day, I didn’t want to miss a day of sketching the mess on the counter, so I picked up a brush and just started painting with no pencil or ink outline. It’s not easy to do with a scene like this (too many shapes), but I painted some lines with a light brush outline first and then just tried to pick out shapes and build up layers with negative painting. There’s something kind of liberating about working this way, and it’s something I will try again, during daylight hours.
My messy counter would never look this good! 😀 So pretty, Shari.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is inspiring to get my stories in print.
LikeLike
Lovely, the tulips seem to be glowing!
LikeLike
Don’t know how you can paint this way but you can and you do it so well. Thanks for the inspiration to try this method.
LikeLike
Oh my! You never cease to amaze – such tenacity …
LikeLike