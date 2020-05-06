Counter life 9

I’m not much of a night painter, and I don’t usually work in direct watercolour, but tonight I combined both. Even though I had a full day, I didn’t want to miss a day of sketching the mess on the counter, so I picked up a brush and just started painting with no pencil or ink outline. It’s not easy to do with a scene like this (too many shapes), but I painted some lines with a light brush outline first and then just tried to pick out shapes and build up layers with negative painting. There’s something kind of liberating about working this way, and it’s something I will try again, during daylight hours.