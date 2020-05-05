Counter life 8

Counter life 8Posted: May 5, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
Counter still life is on the floor today, where the two pots of flowers live during meals. Their shadows made such great shapes today that I couldn’t help but use them as the subject. Luckily I drew them in pencil first because the sun disappeared and I had to paint them from the pencil outlines.
Today I used Daniel Smith Lunar Black watercolour. I’ve had this tube for years, but never really explored its wonders. Have you tried it? It’s very granular and even though it’s black, you have to fight with it to get darks. It dries much lighter than expected, which makes it a delight for building up layers of tone. Definitely something I will use again.
hi Shari
I LOVE Lunar Black – love its granulation when left alone to play …. I’m having fun with it for value thumbnails but have discovered too much stirring drives it flat – also because it’s transparent, I’ve begun lightly bathing old sketches/ paintings with a layer > mostly with a light hand & dagger brush > to tone down areas left too intense
it helps to let certain areas dry or semi dry when trying to darken them – doesn’t go ugly flat then
in a Brenda Swenson Workshop, she showed the fun using it to flow in with various other colors : ie: Thalo Turquoise, Thalo Green etc – flowing mixes on the paper where you “rock“ the piece to let them mix
PS Your rendition here has already taught me way more about using it – this is beautiful – once again thank you
What a beauty! The shadows! I *love* DS Lunar black. You are right about fighting with it, but once you get a feel for its personality, Shahzam! I’ve done landscapes and portraits with it, as a value practice, with a bit of granular panache, especially in the landscapes… You’ve handled it mightily, as always. Bravo!
The whole Serie’s been wonderful and a trip; but the simplicity of this one, the almost archival photo look and that light… This one I love. Loved yesterday’s too much! xx K
•••Karimobile
I am amazed with each of the counter series and in awe with your capabilities and creativities and sigh.. wish I am a bit dedicated like you
This is a great series with each one teaching different lessons. The shadows steal the show! Amazing work and instruction. Thank for sharing.
