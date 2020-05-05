Counter life 8

Counter still life is on the floor today, where the two pots of flowers live during meals. Their shadows made such great shapes today that I couldn’t help but use them as the subject. Luckily I drew them in pencil first because the sun disappeared and I had to paint them from the pencil outlines.

Today I used Daniel Smith Lunar Black watercolour. I’ve had this tube for years, but never really explored its wonders. Have you tried it? It’s very granular and even though it’s black, you have to fight with it to get darks. It dries much lighter than expected, which makes it a delight for building up layers of tone. Definitely something I will use again.