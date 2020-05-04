Counter life 7

Of all the different experiments I have done in this series, this is the one I enjoyed the least. Took me a while to figure out why and then I realized that it was the one that reminded most of WORK. When I started out as a graphic designer/advertising art director many moons ago, and even before that in university, we sketched out all our ideas with markers. Even though I’ve had a beautiful set of 48 Pitt Artist brush pens on my desk for ages, I’ve been reluctant to use them. Working with markers brings back unpleasant memories of long hours, tight deadlines and demanding clients. If you’ve worked in advertising, you’ll know what I mean.