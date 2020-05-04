Counter life 7

Counter life 7Posted: May 4, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
Of all the different experiments I have done in this series, this is the one I enjoyed the least. Took me a while to figure out why and then I realized that it was the one that reminded most of WORK. When I started out as a graphic designer/advertising art director many moons ago, and even before that in university, we sketched out all our ideas with markers. Even though I’ve had a beautiful set of 48 Pitt Artist brush pens on my desk for ages, I’ve been reluctant to use them. Working with markers brings back unpleasant memories of long hours, tight deadlines and demanding clients. If you’ve worked in advertising, you’ll know what I mean.
Hi Shari! Maybe you didn’t like this version, but I enjoy all the colors in it. Also, maybe you didn’t like”work”, but this shows that you’re good at what you do!
LikeLike
Shari,
I know exactly what you mean –
Soni
LikeLike
Shari, you found a way to overcome and make this sketch work. There is so much to look for on the counter. I am wondering if any objects are hiding behind another.
LikeLike
I’m liking the colors, the veggies and cans. I also notice that the tops of the flowers are missing….my guess is that they have finally wilted. So, we got to enjoy them while they were fresh. I’m grateful that my daffodils are still in bloom in my front yard. Also glad that the deer who frequent our yard….DON’T like them!
LikeLike
too funny Shari…this is the one i liked best!
LikeLike
Been there, done that! Worse were those who signed off on the accuracy of the typesetting, and then complained about the words they had left mispelled! Still, this is a very nice picture!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful, varied, and expressive, even though done with those single-toned, rather unforgiving tools — and while in an uninspiring state of mind, to boot! Great inspiration.
LikeLike
Having never really worked with markers I’ll just say that this is great! I don’t that have that prejudice about the markers…I just enjoy the beauty!
LikeLike
Yes, I know what you mean. Oddly enough, I was sharing my career path story with a young design graduate the other day and telling him about comping all the visuals. I think he was dumbfounded.
Well executed, regardless of your feelings for the medium.
I eagerly await the next in the series.
LikeLike
Counter life 7
48 Pitt Artist brush pens
LikeLike
Sorry you like it the least as I think it is one of your best counter paintings. I have just started working with watercolor brush pens and enjoying them. In this painting,t he color and composition are great. I like the combination of line plus paint. Makes me wish I had gone into graphic art.
LikeLike
Bad memories maybe, but that dragon’s slain now. And you clearly haven’t lost the touch!
LikeLike
Good Morning dear friend Shari,
Very beautiful sketch and I love those colors and specially use of grey color, tinned food, vegetables, etc.
Thanks for sharing this beautiful art.
Blessings
Uma.
LikeLike
Stil à Nice sketch, Shari! I don’t use my tombow markers that much, either…
LikeLike