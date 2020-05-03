Drawn poetry and other stuff about drawing

I was recently asked to contribute to Drawn Poetry 2020, an international project launched by Isabel Carmona and Jeffrey de Bruin. Contributing artists are creating a postcard with an original image on one side and the accompanying poem on the other. I chose one that brings tears to my eyes every time I read it — In Flanders Fields by Canadian poet, soldier and physician John McCrae. The postcards (hopefully over 100 in all) will be printed as boxed sets and also exhibited when the pandemic is over. As well, the original postcards will be sold to raise funds for Medicins Sans Frontiers. The poppies are still a few weeks away from blooming here, but I had some photos that I took last year, so I used those as reference.

A few other nice bits that you might be interested in reading: an article about a the benefits of drawing by a man who has drawn the dish rack in his kitchen over 1000 times, and an article about a woman who learned to draw as a way to engage in a more meaningful way with the world around her. Both of these are in the NY Times, but even if you don’t have a subscription, you can still read a few free articles every month.