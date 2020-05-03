Drawn poetry and other stuff about drawing

Drawn poetry and other stuff about drawingPosted: May 3, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 3 Comments
I was recently asked to contribute to Drawn Poetry 2020, an international project launched by Isabel Carmona and Jeffrey de Bruin. Contributing artists are creating a postcard with an original image on one side and the accompanying poem on the other. I chose one that brings tears to my eyes every time I read it — In Flanders Fields by Canadian poet, soldier and physician John McCrae. The postcards (hopefully over 100 in all) will be printed as boxed sets and also exhibited when the pandemic is over. As well, the original postcards will be sold to raise funds for Medicins Sans Frontiers. The poppies are still a few weeks away from blooming here, but I had some photos that I took last year, so I used those as reference.
A few other nice bits that you might be interested in reading: an article about a the benefits of drawing by a man who has drawn the dish rack in his kitchen over 1000 times, and an article about a woman who learned to draw as a way to engage in a more meaningful way with the world around her. Both of these are in the NY Times, but even if you don’t have a subscription, you can still read a few free articles every month.
Beautiful and yes I cry when I hear that poem.
I love pairings of painting and poems, especially when one is inspired by the other. In Mendocino, CA every October, the Artist’s Co-op Gallery has a show, “Ekphrasis” in which local writers and artists are paired and create pieces based on the other’s poem/story or painting. The pairing are “blind” which makes it even more interesting; the participants discover who inspired their work at the opening exhibit. This year’s will be the 9th Annual Ekphrasis exhibit. A request: could you let us know when the postcards become available? Doctors without Borders is a terrific organization and I really like postcards, too.
Thanks for all of your wonderful postings during this time of staying in place. The evolution of the countertop series has been an inspiration.
It is beautiful Shari, a wonderful composition.
