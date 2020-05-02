Counter life 6

Counter life 6Posted: May 2, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
Casein is a really difficult paint to get used to. The pigment in it is so much more powerful than watercolour or gouache. For example, when I was trying to create a green by adding blue to yellow, I needed a much smaller dab of blue than I’m used to adding in watercolour. It also really works its way into my brushes (I don’t use expensive sables for this) so I find myself cleaning them more often and changing my painting water more frequently than with watercolour. And because of that staining power, there always seems to be a bit of paint residue in the brush that dirties up the next wash I am trying to mix. Those are the things I need to get used to with casein.
On the other hand, I love the bright colours that it produces. And I really enjoyed working with it both transparently (in the leaves) and opaquely (on the fruit). It does have a strange odour, a bit like wet newspaper, but that doesn’t bother me at all. I’ll definitely experiment with it again.
Love it – very bright & juicy.
I’m learning from your work. I don’t know anything about casein, so this is all new to me. Lovely work!
Do you know CA artist Bill Hudson? He is a master of casein and watercolor, and he has an informative blog. I appreciate all of your posts. Thanks, Shari. Pat Spencer
Thank you for this wonderful series of your counter paintings, Shari. It’s fun to see the vignette changes over time but most interesting is the variety of materials you have used. The accompanying text is helpful too. Keep them coming!
The colors are so vibrant. Don’t recall if you’ve already said but do these paints dry very quickly ? Do you have time to blend on the paper or do layer the color? Finally some warm weather today. Hope everyone is healthy
