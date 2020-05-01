Counter life 5

I’ve been thinking about this series of drawings and wondering how long it can go on. Since I’m documenting not only the mess on my counter, but also the blooming of these two pots of bulbs, it might end when the flowers die. It could also end when the sketchbook I am working in is full, which means another 15 drawings. Or it could be over when I am bored with the project, which hasn’t happened yet. Just be patient and bear with me, please, for another few weeks while I see it through. We will return to our regularly scheduled programming when this is done.