Counter life 5

Counter life 5Posted: May 1, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 11 Comments
I’ve been thinking about this series of drawings and wondering how long it can go on. Since I’m documenting not only the mess on my counter, but also the blooming of these two pots of bulbs, it might end when the flowers die. It could also end when the sketchbook I am working in is full, which means another 15 drawings. Or it could be over when I am bored with the project, which hasn’t happened yet. Just be patient and bear with me, please, for another few weeks while I see it through. We will return to our regularly scheduled programming when this is done.
Shari,
this one is a great sketch. At heart I’m a graphite and/or pen and ink kind of guy. beautiful!
LikeLike
Not to worry. I’m loving this. And love what you did today. Looking forward to tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m loving the series! As Susan said, looking forward to see what you do tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep them coming, Shari! I am loving this series.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m happy with the programming that I’m seeing. Great series!
LikeLike
If you painted a violin without strings……you…could….
….. make it sing. Your work is beautiful, NEVER boring or of the ho hum variety.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am enchanted by this one in particular. How did you do this? What was your starting point?
LikeLike
cathynative77@gmail.com Pastor Cathy Native
LikeLike
Oh. C’est beau! I like your little project. I liked your shiny counter results with just water color and with opaque mix too. It was so nice to be able to compair the two. I really liked seeing the James Gurney influence on your work too.
LikeLike
Somehow all these vertical lines turn into a beautiful and cohesive sketch! I’m going to study this one. Wonderfully done, thank you!
LikeLike
I like whatever you do. I always learn something or get inspired.
LikeLike