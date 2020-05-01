Counter life 5

Posted: May 1, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |11 Comments

I’ve been thinking about this series of drawings and wondering how long it can go on. Since I’m documenting not only the mess on my counter, but also the blooming of these two pots of bulbs, it might end when the flowers die. It could also end when the sketchbook I am working in is full, which means another 15 drawings. Or it could be over when I am bored with the project, which hasn’t happened yet. Just be patient and bear with me, please, for another few weeks while I see it through. We will return to our regularly scheduled programming when this is done.

11 Comments on “Counter life 5”

  1. Dan Killebrew says:
    May 1, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Shari,
    this one is a great sketch. At heart I’m a graphite and/or pen and ink kind of guy. beautiful!

  2. Susan says:
    May 1, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    Not to worry. I’m loving this. And love what you did today. Looking forward to tomorrow.

  3. 28pwilson says:
    May 1, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    I’m loving the series! As Susan said, looking forward to see what you do tomorrow.

  4. loisajay says:
    May 1, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Keep them coming, Shari! I am loving this series.

  5. joantav says:
    May 1, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    I’m happy with the programming that I’m seeing. Great series!

  6. Bernadette says:
    May 1, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    If you painted a violin without strings……you…could….
    ….. make it sing. Your work is beautiful, NEVER boring or of the ho hum variety.

  7. jankto says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    I am enchanted by this one in particular. How did you do this? What was your starting point?

  8. Pastor Cathy says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:14 pm

  9. Stephanie Descoteaux says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Oh. C’est beau! I like your little project. I liked your shiny counter results with just water color and with opaque mix too. It was so nice to be able to compair the two. I really liked seeing the James Gurney influence on your work too.

  10. Ginny says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    Somehow all these vertical lines turn into a beautiful and cohesive sketch! I’m going to study this one. Wonderfully done, thank you!

  11. msraaka says:
    May 1, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    I like whatever you do. I always learn something or get inspired.

