Counter life 4

For today’s sketch of the kitchen counter, I was hoping for something more loose than yesterday’s monochrome. For inspiration I had a look at the work of Scottish artist Glen Scouller, one of my favourite contemporary painters. I bought his book “Colour and Line in Watercolour” a few years back, and I go through it every once in a while because it just makes me happy to see his work. He’s got a beautiful line and a fresh way of using watercolours that I greatly admire. And from a bit of back and forth on Instagram with him, he also seems like a genuinely nice guy.
From what I can see, he paints first (no preliminary drawing) and then draws into the damp washes with the pencils. It gives so much energy to his sketches. I love the way he mixes oil pastel, watercolour and water-soluble pencils, so that’s what I did today. White oil pastels provided the resist on the tulips and reflective highlights, and the rest is a mix of watercolours and Caran d’Ache Museum Aquarelle pencils.
Sheri, Where were you able to pick up Glen Scouller’s book, I would love to purchase, I don’t see it on amazon
Here you go Stephanie: https://www.amazon.com/Colour-Line-Watercolour-Glen-Scouller/dp/1849943125/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
Adore this series Shari xx Lovely!
I too enjoy seeing a series of art, same or similar subject done in multiple variations. Excellent!
Hi Shari, this isn’t a specific comment about this sketch but a general question about paper. I notice you’ve been using Etchr CP sketchbooks at times and wondering if you could comment on what the paper is like compared to Arches 140lb CP? I’ve yet to find a ready make sketchbook with paper which is close enough to Arches, my favourite papers. I end up making most of my books, but would love to find one which I could purchase Thanks in advance.
I’m the same… love Arches CP 140lb paper. I’m planning to make my own sketchbook from full sheets that I have.
Oh, how Iove this! Transparent colour, loose line work and white highlights that draw the eye. What’s the book and is it still available?
Practicing my skies from you on-line class, but would really love to have a PDF of the reference images to print off, to work from after watching your demos.
Keep on sharing!
Peri
