Counter life 4

For today’s sketch of the kitchen counter, I was hoping for something more loose than yesterday’s monochrome. For inspiration I had a look at the work of Scottish artist Glen Scouller, one of my favourite contemporary painters. I bought his book “Colour and Line in Watercolour” a few years back, and I go through it every once in a while because it just makes me happy to see his work. He’s got a beautiful line and a fresh way of using watercolours that I greatly admire. And from a bit of back and forth on Instagram with him, he also seems like a genuinely nice guy.

From what I can see, he paints first (no preliminary drawing) and then draws into the damp washes with the pencils. It gives so much energy to his sketches. I love the way he mixes oil pastel, watercolour and water-soluble pencils, so that’s what I did today. White oil pastels provided the resist on the tulips and reflective highlights, and the rest is a mix of watercolours and Caran d’Ache Museum Aquarelle pencils.