Counter life 4

Posted: April 30, 2020

For today’s sketch of the kitchen counter, I was hoping for something more loose than yesterday’s monochrome. For inspiration I had a look at the work of Scottish artist Glen Scouller, one of my favourite contemporary painters. I bought his book “Colour and Line in Watercolour” a few years back, and I go through it every once in a while because it just makes me happy to see his work. He’s got a beautiful line and a fresh way of using watercolours that I greatly admire. And from a bit of back and forth on Instagram with him, he also seems like a genuinely nice guy.

From what I can see, he paints first (no preliminary drawing) and then draws into the damp washes with the pencils. It gives so much energy to his sketches. I love the way he mixes oil pastel, watercolour and water-soluble pencils, so that’s what I did today. White oil pastels provided the resist on the tulips and reflective highlights, and the rest is a mix of watercolours and Caran d’Ache Museum Aquarelle pencils.

8 Comments on “Counter life 4”

  1. stephanie defanti says:
    April 30, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    Sheri, Where were you able to pick up Glen Scouller’s book, I would love to purchase, I don’t see it on amazon

    Thank you Stephanie

  2. karim waked says:
    April 30, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    Adore this series Shari xx Lovely!

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

  3. Bernadette says:
    April 30, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    I too enjoy seeing a series of art, same or similar subject done in multiple variations. Excellent!

  4. Sheila Roote says:
    April 30, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    Hi Shari, this isn’t a specific comment about this sketch but a general question about paper. I notice you’ve been using Etchr CP sketchbooks at times and wondering if you could comment on what the paper is like compared to Arches 140lb CP? I’ve yet to find a ready make sketchbook with paper which is close enough to Arches, my favourite papers. I end up making most of my books, but would love to find one which I could purchase Thanks in advance.

  5. Peri Nilan says:
    April 30, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    Oh, how Iove this! Transparent colour, loose line work and white highlights that draw the eye. What’s the book and is it still available?
    Practicing my skies from you on-line class, but would really love to have a PDF of the reference images to print off, to work from after watching your demos.
    Keep on sharing!
    Peri

