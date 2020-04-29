Counter life 3

This morning my son asked, “Why do you keep drawing the same thing?”, to which I had no immediate answer. But then I thought about it for awhile. Besides trying to work in a series, as I mentioned in yesterday’s post, and trying to learn something new every day, which I also mentioned, I realized that the best answer to his question is that having a drawing routine definitely helps to add structure to these days at home.

The idea for today’s version of my countertop still life came to me when I saw that the white tulips were just starting to open. I wanted to created a focus on the blooms so I did a monochrome experiment with ink. First I tried diluted India Ink but the old bottle I have is full of sediment, so I switched to black acrylic ink. Using that was a first for me, and I have no idea what you can do with it, but I poured out a few drops on a plate and mixed in some water. The first wash I put down was a pale grey tone over everything except the tulips. From there I built up the layers of ink and did a lot of negative painting. I guess my experiment with casein will be for tomorrow.