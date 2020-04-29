Counter life 3

Counter life 3Posted: April 29, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
This morning my son asked, “Why do you keep drawing the same thing?”, to which I had no immediate answer. But then I thought about it for awhile. Besides trying to work in a series, as I mentioned in yesterday’s post, and trying to learn something new every day, which I also mentioned, I realized that the best answer to his question is that having a drawing routine definitely helps to add structure to these days at home.
The idea for today’s version of my countertop still life came to me when I saw that the white tulips were just starting to open. I wanted to created a focus on the blooms so I did a monochrome experiment with ink. First I tried diluted India Ink but the old bottle I have is full of sediment, so I switched to black acrylic ink. Using that was a first for me, and I have no idea what you can do with it, but I poured out a few drops on a plate and mixed in some water. The first wash I put down was a pale grey tone over everything except the tulips. From there I built up the layers of ink and did a lot of negative painting. I guess my experiment with casein will be for tomorrow.
Really nice. Your countertop reflections are so beautiful.
Thanks Chris.
Shari, I love this, and I especially love how you started in the middle (of values) and carved your shapes with successive layers of darker shades. It’s beautiful!
We paint the same scene over and over for all the reasons you mentioned – and because we like to practice. Why does one throw the same basketball at the same hoop over and over? 🤔
Belinda, that is exactly what it felt like. Carving is the prefect description. Hope you are well. I just had a look at your website. Beautiful watercolours!
Love the various shades of ink. I think this may be harder to paint than color. Anxious to hear your comments on casein. I tried it long time ago and could not tolerate the smell. Like old fashioned white shoe polish??
Casein does have an odd smell, but it doesn’t bother me. It’s not offensive, just a bit strong, like wet soil, I find.
Nice monochromatic look to this! I like seeing what you do next in the series.
You have such a strong command of values that this sketch “reads” as a very complete picture! As for working in series and the need for routine, I am on Day 45 of drawing my hand since the stay-at-home started, so I know exactly what you mean! It gives me structure in a world that has none anymore.
