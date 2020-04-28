Counter life 2

Counter life 2Posted: April 28, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
I don’t know about you but I sometimes wander around my house aimlessly, trying to figure out what to sketch during this social distancing period. Eventually when I’m able to get outside, my garden will provide some good subject matter, but in the meantime, I think I’ll stick with the countertop series. I’m giving myself the challenge of using a different treatment every day (yesterday was watercolour, today is gouache) as well as trying to learn something new each time. I’m working on Fabriano paper in a very special handmade sketchbook given to me by a friend in Australia.
Of course each time I play with gouache, I learn something new about colour mixing, but today I was also trying to look at a highly reflective black surface (my kitchen counter) and see how I could evoke that in my sketch. It’s a lot easier to do this in gouache than in watercolour, because I can add light on top of dark. As for tomorrow’s sketch, casein, possibly??
The reflections are really great. I can see the shine!
I am normally more partial to watercolour – but I do find your water glass in today’s gouache, magnificent!
Daffodils are always happy flowers. You did accomplish the reflections of the black counter. I love gouache and didn’t know this was as I looked at the painting before I read what you wrote.
Shari, I don’t know if this is the place to comment on your class but I didn’t see anywhere else to do so. I just finished watching you paint that complicated building and garden. Amazing. This is an excellent class and you are truly an excellent teacher. I learned a lot just by watching you paint and explainng what and why you were doing all of it. And what a gorgeous painting! I recommend this class highly. Can’t say enough good things about it. Hope you do more.
HI Judy, This is a perfect place to comment about the class. I’m so glad you liked it. I worked really hard on the content, so when people give me this kind of wonderful feedback, it makes me so happy. I am also keeping your comment and using it as a testimonial somewhere. Is that ok?? I really appreciate this.
Of course it is ok.
Love the black counter top treatment! I’m really looking forward to your daily blogs, as they are so motivating…and I learn from seeing how you tackle so much detail in one painting.
It’s spring here on the west coast, so I am seeing gorgeous blooms everywhere, inside and outside! Can’t get enough of them 🙂
That reflection on the countertop was the first thing that I noticed! Love it!
I struggle with reflections and shadows- amongst a score of other skills!!
Whoa! Yes! The reflections!! Perfect!!
