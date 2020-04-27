Counter life

Counter lifePosted: April 27, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
We’ve been having a cold and grey spring in Montreal, and it seems that all the spring flowers in my garden are in hiding. But I’m longing for some spring colour, so when someone from the house ventured out for groceries, I put in a special request for flowers — anything blooming and bright. I briefly considered setting up a still life with daffodils, but somehow it didn’t seem right to create an artificial setup. I painted them exactly where they had been plunked — in front of the toaster, to the right of the Windex, and next to my son’s water bottle which mysteriously disappeared while I was painting.
You can make anything look beautiful!
You can make anything look beautiful, even Windex!
Love the realism. We are in Picton, ON. Little warmer than Montreal. Stay safe & well.
Hi Shari
I find this so interesting, the way that you have ‘laid out’ your paint.
To me, it seems as though all of your colours ‘speak’ the same language.
It flows.
And your depth is, as it is always – absolutely stunning – you made my day! thx 🙂
You make everyday objects works of art, Shari!
Always look forward to your sketches ! Thank you for sharing and being such an inspiration.
Well I set up a complex still life today, took some photos, and sketched it out before putting out the good paper. It will keep me busy for the rest of the week! I gathered boxwood,forsythias, ornamental quince and the one lonely daffodil and added some fruit to it also. I found sketching this to be calming, so that was a good thing! Your sketch gives the feeling on sunshine!!!
I love the tulip plants in their “natural” setting in your kitchen. Great idea and it looks great!!
