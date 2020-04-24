Flats and rounds

Except for runs, walks with the dog, and a brief ride around the block to draw, today was my first time getting away from the house with the purpose of doing some real urban sketching. It felt strange to drive around Pointe Claire Village and see all the shuttered stores in the middle of the afternoon. There were plenty of people walking, biking and driving but you get the sense that everyone is quickly passing through. Moving with purpose. No one stops to window shop, have a coffee or sit on a bench. It makes me wonder what Montreal will be like when it finally starts to warm up here. It’s going to be a strange summer.

From my car, I did a quick watercolour of a corner on Lakeshore Road that I’ve sketched in all seasons. It felt great to be outside on a sunny day, watch the changing shadows, and draw a familiar scene. There are the tiniest of buds on the trees but no green yet. I’m looking forward to that changing in a week or so.

I also wanted to tell you about a new FREE video “My Five Favourite Watercolour Brushes” that I just posted on my teaching website. The subject is one that I’ve talked about a lot on my blog over the years, but it’s great to be able to finally SHOW how I use each of these brushes.

It’s not a follow-along class like “Sketching Structure in the Garden,” but rather my personal take on brushes, with a short demo of each and a short discussion at the end of how I used all five in my most recent watercolour painting. Have a look here. I hope it gives you a little inspiration for some sketching on the weekend.