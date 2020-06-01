A book to savour

A book to savourPosted: June 1, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
“This book is also about drawing, and what the process of drawing brings out of me. In his poem ‘Afterwards’, Thomas Hardy ends the first stanza with: ‘He was a man who used to notice such things’. I’ve come to feel that noticing things, looking more intently at them and understanding them better, is key to what drawing means. It has always made places more interesting, and made me feel more alive.” David Gentleman, from the first page of his newly released book My Town: An Artist’s Life in London.
I’m a fan of David Gentleman‘s books and drawings, and several months ago, when I saw that he had a new one coming out, I preordered it. It arrived today, just as I was painting a scene in my garden, but I stopped what I was doing to have a look at it.
I don’t hold many books in my hands these days. Most of what I read is in digital format — both newspapers and novels from the library — so this one is going to be a special treat that I will savour. The hardcover is printed on thick paper (it feels almost like a sketchbook) and includes stories and sketches of London from Gentleman’s seventy years in the city. And in a year when most of us will be staying close to home, the idea of noticing our surroundings and understanding them better through our drawings has a special significance for me. This will be a slow read, in the best possible way, for sure.
I so enjoy your sketches and the inspiring information you give. Clearly I don’t paint as often as I should. For many years now I’ve owned David Gentleman’s “India”, you’ve inspired me to look at it again. Thanks again for your regular posts.
Janet, I also own David Gentleman’s India. Isn’t it wonderful? I just love the way he uses pen.
I quite agree, re: noticing things.
I don’t know Gentleman. Will check him out.
The garden is looking resplendent! What are the big white flowers?
Love the variety of greens.
Thanks Alison. The white flowers are cosmos. The only annuals I like to plant because they always look a bit wild. The garden is looking very good in that corner because everything is blooming at the same time. Next week it will go back to all green again.
That is delicious Shari – the soft colours & the restful garden. Wish I was there.
Thanks Joan. It’s a good week in that corner of the garden. Everything in bloom at the same time.
That chair looks like an inviting spot to sit and paint, or read-or read about painting!
Ahhhh. DAvid Gentleman. I have so many of his books. His work is instructive and wonderful.
Lee Kline
