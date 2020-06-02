Sad little parks

Sad little parksPosted: June 2, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
All parks in my neighbourhood look a little sad these days. The one closest to me had what looked like crime-scene tape wrapped around all of the play equipment for the past two months. I walk through there every day with Alice, and instead of seeing kids playing soccer on the field, all I see is a unmowed expanse of grass with a sandwich board in the middle telling people that there will be no maintenance done until further notice, and if you play there it’s at your own risk. No really sure what the risk of playing in a empty field is, but I guess even suburban towns have to avoid liability. I even ventured a little further away to see what was happening at Centennial Park, hoping that a view of the lake would make the scene a little more lively, but no, just as sad. No doubt a reflection of the state of the world these days.
It’s much sadder in the USA right now. Covid and civil unrest. It is so hard to get interested in painting but I am trying to do your Craftsy class on architecture. Our metro park system is open and is mobbed. People are looking for positive activity.
Thank you Shari, you inspire me to paint and get outside
with every one of your posts
So true, Shari. The playgrounds look like that here too… but I read that some will be opening up very soon as kids also are back in schools.
Love the pops of colour on the playground equipment, and use of gouache on toned paper.
Adding people makes every painting a winner in my judgement. For so long no one ventured out even at a safe distance. Warmer days help gladden the spirit despite all the turmoil we are facing. Great painting!
You have captured a forlorn atmosphere here. It is very still. Maybe the people are looking out over the water in hope. It is calming to look at water. Hopefully the play equipment can be used soon in your parks.
Thanks to Peri who has answered my question about medium and paper used.
Like Donna, I am finding inspiration to continue with drawing and painting through your Craftsy DVDs. Most helpful.
Sad parks and sadder issues in the US. There is a certain calmness in your painting….a nice day there. Maybe because I’m watching the Boston news now and it is not good, Thank you for sharing your thoughts. Painting is a good escape right now. Hope everyone is safe.
Shari come to Mackenzie King parc. It is really gay. There’s people and social distancing but It feels almost normal and you can easily find parking.
