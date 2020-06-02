Sad little parks

All parks in my neighbourhood look a little sad these days. The one closest to me had what looked like crime-scene tape wrapped around all of the play equipment for the past two months. I walk through there every day with Alice, and instead of seeing kids playing soccer on the field, all I see is a unmowed expanse of grass with a sandwich board in the middle telling people that there will be no maintenance done until further notice, and if you play there it’s at your own risk. No really sure what the risk of playing in a empty field is, but I guess even suburban towns have to avoid liability. I even ventured a little further away to see what was happening at Centennial Park, hoping that a view of the lake would make the scene a little more lively, but no, just as sad. No doubt a reflection of the state of the world these days.