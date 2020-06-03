Late to the party

I’m a little late in joining the party, but this year I’m trying to participate more in 30×30 Direct Watercolour, the annual June challenge to paint 30 watercolours in 30 days, directly, with no pen or pencil drawing. It was started by my friends Marc Taro Holmes and Uma Kelkar a few years ago, but I am usually travelling in June find it difficult to participate. This year, like everyone else I know, I am home, so no excuses.

I don’t do much direct painting. I like figuring out the composition first with a pencil, but there’s something very liberating about going direct to paint. You have to think a little more carefully about where you place the brush, at least I do, and also about how much pigment you are using in every stroke, since the point of the challenge is to keep your painting as fresh as possible. For me, the most difficult object to render in the fewest amount of strokes was the green glass nautical float that sits on my deck. Near impossible to do in one clean wash.