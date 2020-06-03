Late to the party

Late to the partyPosted: June 3, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
I’m a little late in joining the party, but this year I’m trying to participate more in 30×30 Direct Watercolour, the annual June challenge to paint 30 watercolours in 30 days, directly, with no pen or pencil drawing. It was started by my friends Marc Taro Holmes and Uma Kelkar a few years ago, but I am usually travelling in June find it difficult to participate. This year, like everyone else I know, I am home, so no excuses.
I don’t do much direct painting. I like figuring out the composition first with a pencil, but there’s something very liberating about going direct to paint. You have to think a little more carefully about where you place the brush, at least I do, and also about how much pigment you are using in every stroke, since the point of the challenge is to keep your painting as fresh as possible. For me, the most difficult object to render in the fewest amount of strokes was the green glass nautical float that sits on my deck. Near impossible to do in one clean wash.
It may have been difficult, but you nailed it! Beautiful and fresh. I especially like the nautical float and the water in the bird bath. It looks a glazed Lee Valley bird bath.
LikeLike
The nautical float was the first thing I noticed–it’s wonderful!
LikeLike
Lovely! I went to see the 30 x 30, and was thinking of joining in, but oh, my goodness. I think every single person in that Facebook Group is a professional watercolorist. No way I’m gonna join in with that level. Fun to float along and see, though. Thanks for the mention. Your latest session, Light, Color and Shade is most excellent. I’ll be going thru it several more times. Thanks! (So affordable too, Yay!)
LikeLike
doing direct watercolor is a bit difficult. but you have done it very nicely.
LikeLike