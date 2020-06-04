Potting soil

I’m trying to stick with 30×30 Direct Watercolour, except that today I got to it fairly late. I’m not an evening painter, but I went out at dusk, determined to get this done, which I did, despite the mosquitos. I chose the bags of potting soil because in the fading light, the light bags provided some contrast to the dark foliage. Sketched on Arches 140 lb Rough Paper.