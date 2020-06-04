Potting soil

I’m trying to stick with 30×30 Direct Watercolour, except that today I got to it fairly late. I’m not an evening painter, but I went out at dusk, determined to get this done, which I did, despite the mosquitos. I chose the bags of potting soil because in the fading light, the light bags provided some contrast to the dark foliage. Sketched on Arches 140 lb Rough Paper.

  1. carmelcampbell says:
    June 4, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    You make the ordinary so interesting!

  2. Rene Wojcik says:
    June 4, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    Happy to have you join 30×30. Nice piece done in the evening.

  3. Susanna Weiss says:
    June 4, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    Since I love textiles, I thought those were pillows! Have you ever thought about painting on fabric?

  4. Pastor Cathy says:
    June 4, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    cathynative77@gmail.com Pastor Cathy Native

  5. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    June 5, 2020 at 2:28 am

    Good Morning dear Shari,

    You are proving that anything is useful and can be a subject to, hear, speak, read and write.

    Beautiful sketch.

    Blessings

