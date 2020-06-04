Potting soilPosted: June 4, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
I’m trying to stick with 30×30 Direct Watercolour, except that today I got to it fairly late. I’m not an evening painter, but I went out at dusk, determined to get this done, which I did, despite the mosquitos. I chose the bags of potting soil because in the fading light, the light bags provided some contrast to the dark foliage. Sketched on Arches 140 lb Rough Paper.
You make the ordinary so interesting!
Happy to have you join 30×30. Nice piece done in the evening.
Since I love textiles, I thought those were pillows! Have you ever thought about painting on fabric?
Good Morning dear Shari,
You are proving that anything is useful and can be a subject to, hear, speak, read and write.
Beautiful sketch.
Blessings
